Home Good News

This 103-year-old claims to have voted in all elections till now

Palaniappa Chettiyar claims he has voted in all elections be it for the assembly, parliament or local body so far. Voting, quite simply, is the democratic responsibility of every person for him. 

Published: 18th April 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Palaniappa Chettiyar

Palaniappa Chettiyar

By Express News Service

Pudukkottai Thirumayam's Rayavaram village comes under the Sivaganga constituency. This is where you will find the 103 years old Palaniappa Chettiyar (Date of birth: 19-12-1916). 

Palaniappa claims he has voted in all elections be it for the assembly, parliament or local body so far. Voting, quite simply, is the democratic responsibility of every person for him. 

On April 18, the day Tamil Nadu went to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Palaniappa arrived with a helper and cast his vote at the Rayavaram Grama Seva Sangam Elementary school. 

Sivaganga's most famous MP has been the former Indian Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

In 2014, the elder Chidambaram made way for his son Karti Chidambaram, but it was the AIADMK's PR Senthinathan, who emerged victorius.

This time around, Karti Chidambaram has the DMK's backing. But pitted against him is another strong candidate in BJP National Secretary H Raja, who has the AIADMK for an ally.

Ahead of voting, many Congress leaders were said to be unhappy with Karti's candidature. Raja, meanwhile, according to one of our reports, is the most popular local politician at least in Karaikudi town, the biggest in the district. "You can see him often walking among the public just like any other common man in Karaikudi,"  V Selvam, an auto driver, told our reporter. 

Therpogi V Pandi, who has been fielded by the TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), is the other contender in the constituency that many expect will see a close fight.

When asked about the secret of his health as he prepared to return after casting his vote, Palaniappa said it was probably his good deeds. He advised the youth to do the same. 

Palaniappa says he also used to walk regularly until he was 100, but with advancing age, he has reduced that.

Also Read:

95-year-old walks all the way to cast vote; here's what he has to say

Tamil Nadu elections: Centenarian attracts voters' attention in Tirupattur, poor turnout in first two hours across state

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palaniappa Chettiyar Sivaganga Karti Chidambaram LS Polls 2019 LS Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp