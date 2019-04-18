This 103-year-old claims to have voted in all elections till now

By Express News Service

Pudukkottai Thirumayam's Rayavaram village comes under the Sivaganga constituency. This is where you will find the 103 years old Palaniappa Chettiyar (Date of birth: 19-12-1916).

Palaniappa claims he has voted in all elections be it for the assembly, parliament or local body so far. Voting, quite simply, is the democratic responsibility of every person for him.

On April 18, the day Tamil Nadu went to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Palaniappa arrived with a helper and cast his vote at the Rayavaram Grama Seva Sangam Elementary school.

Sivaganga's most famous MP has been the former Indian Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

In 2014, the elder Chidambaram made way for his son Karti Chidambaram, but it was the AIADMK's PR Senthinathan, who emerged victorius.

This time around, Karti Chidambaram has the DMK's backing. But pitted against him is another strong candidate in BJP National Secretary H Raja, who has the AIADMK for an ally.

Ahead of voting, many Congress leaders were said to be unhappy with Karti's candidature. Raja, meanwhile, according to one of our reports, is the most popular local politician at least in Karaikudi town, the biggest in the district. "You can see him often walking among the public just like any other common man in Karaikudi," V Selvam, an auto driver, told our reporter.

Therpogi V Pandi, who has been fielded by the TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), is the other contender in the constituency that many expect will see a close fight.

When asked about the secret of his health as he prepared to return after casting his vote, Palaniappa said it was probably his good deeds. He advised the youth to do the same.

Palaniappa says he also used to walk regularly until he was 100, but with advancing age, he has reduced that.

