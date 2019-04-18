Home States Tamil Nadu

95-year-old walks all the way to cast vote; here's what he has to say

'I have a slight knee pain. But, I prefer to reach by foot at polling booth. I also want my wife besides me in this walk and I never missed any election,' said 95-year-old Rathinagiri.

Published: 18th April 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu lok sabha elections

95-year-old Rathinagiri with his wife 85-year-old wife Mahalakshmi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even at the age of 95, Rathinagiri prefer to go by foot to the polling station with his wife Mahalakshmi (85) to cast their vote. The age and knee pain hardly matters to this senior citizen as he is more bothered about his duty towards the country. 

Voter ID of 95-year-old Rathinagiri

"I have a slight knee pain. But, I prefer to reach by foot at polling booth. I also want my wife besides me in this walk and I never missed any election. This time my wife asked me whether I would be there for the next election. I said I will be here and we will walk together to the polling station, " said Rathnagiri.

"Even if we are not well I told my grand children that we should be taken to the polling booth. But, these worries hardly matter to us as we came all the way from Allithurai to Somrasanpettai by foot. It also gave us some confidence.We all may have problems. But, voting is our duty, " said Mahalakshmi.

Also Read:

This 103-year-old claims to have voted in all elections till now 

Tamil Nadu elections: Centenarian attracts voters' attention in Tirupattur

In a first, inmates of Institute of Mental Health cast their ballot

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019 Tamil Nadu elections Rathinagiri Mahalakshmi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp