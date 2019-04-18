95-year-old walks all the way to cast vote; here's what he has to say

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even at the age of 95, Rathinagiri prefer to go by foot to the polling station with his wife Mahalakshmi (85) to cast their vote. The age and knee pain hardly matters to this senior citizen as he is more bothered about his duty towards the country.

Voter ID of 95-year-old Rathinagiri

"I have a slight knee pain. But, I prefer to reach by foot at polling booth. I also want my wife besides me in this walk and I never missed any election. This time my wife asked me whether I would be there for the next election. I said I will be here and we will walk together to the polling station, " said Rathnagiri.

"Even if we are not well I told my grand children that we should be taken to the polling booth. But, these worries hardly matter to us as we came all the way from Allithurai to Somrasanpettai by foot. It also gave us some confidence.We all may have problems. But, voting is our duty, " said Mahalakshmi.

Also Read:

This 103-year-old claims to have voted in all elections till now

Tamil Nadu elections: Centenarian attracts voters' attention in Tirupattur

In a first, inmates of Institute of Mental Health cast their ballot