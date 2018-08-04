Home Lifestyle Books

Book explores higher realms of self-discovery, inner peace

A new book acts as a meditation guide and explores ways to integrate realisation into everyday life by addressing the complex issues created by the influx of inner energy.

Published: 04th August 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A new book acts as a meditation guide and explores ways to integrate realisation into everyday life by addressing the complex issues created by the influx of inner energy.

According to Sarada Chiruvolu, the purpose of her book "Home At Last: A Journey To Higher Consciousness" is to delineate the truth pertaining to the spiritual dimension of life as she has experienced it.

The book provides simple tips to maintain a healthy and effective daily life like proper food and exercise, restful sleep, outdoor activities, spiritual activity, decreasing inessential activities and overall busyness, and meditation.

"Although it has been said by many that the realisation of higher consciousness' so-called mystical experience - is much the same no matter one's religious or cultural background, each experience differs in its details," the author says.

"What I have tried to recreate in this book are the precise details of the experience, from extraordinary states of consciousness that left me feeling dazzled, to routine, everyday activities," says Chiruvolu, who left a pharmaceutical career to pursue a spiritual calling.

"Home At Last", published in India by Amaryllis, also explains how it is possible to integrate realisation into everyday life, and addresses the complex issues created by the influx of inner energy that occurs when one undergoes an active awakening.

In the book's foreword, Amma Karunamayi says that US-based Chiruvolu has transformed her life as a divine pure being through her divine thoughts, silent meditation, and service to society.

