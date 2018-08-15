Home Lifestyle Books

Decoding Ismat

Three protagonists perform in an autobiographical work and two short stories in a sequence to be presented today.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Chughtai’s writings explored feminist issues, the state of women in different strata of society, male dominance, middle-class concerns, and class conflicts among other things.

By Aruna Chandaraju
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Theatre lovers have an exciting show to look forward to. Coming up this evening is a presentation by Sutradhar titled Ismat--Ek Aurat. The performance has been presented in various cities across India like Ahmedabad, Udaipur, and Dharwad, besides Hyderabad. It has been staged successfully 15 times already. The performance is based on the writings of Ismat Chughtai (1915--1991), a well-known feminist writer. With a large body of works, Chughtai established herself as a significant author in the realm of 20th-century Urdu literature. She received various awards and honours among which was the Padmashree given by the Union Government.

Chughtai’s writings explored feminist issues, the state of women in different strata of society, male dominance, middle-class concerns, and class conflicts among other things. Her works are praised for their realism and courageous viewpoints. It is said of her that she was a feminist long before the cause became fashionable.   Ismat – Ek Aurat is a collage of Ismat Chughtai’s three short works directed by Vinay Varma who is also the founder of Sutradhar.

The first is an autobiographical work called Guftagu (meaning conversation or Tete-a-Tete).  The second is Saas (mother-in-law), and the third is Chidi ki Dukki. These last two are short stories. In the performance, all three are being presented as monologues performed by three different actors in a sequence.

Guftagu is about Chughtai’s upbringing, her family atmosphere, and the influences on her writing and how she broke the stereotypes regarding women. It also explores the problems of abandonment of people in their old age. This has become a burning issue today and Chughtai examined this issue decades ago. Saas explores the relationship between a mother in law and her daughter in law and how the son skillfully manages the relationships with them. There are moves and counter moves as in a game of chess. Chidi ki Dukki is all about what matters most when you want to win over a person. Is it attitude, intelligence or appearance?

The duration of the performance is 90 minutes, without any break. The prelude will have Vinay Varma talking about Sa’adat Hasan Manto’s thoughts on Chughtai and whether she was a woman in the conventional sense.   

The director of the play is Vinay Varma and the cast has Deepti Girotra, Pallavi Varma Minnaganti, and Ratika Sant Keswani.     
Sutradhar presents Ismat – Ek Aurat on 15 August 2018, at 7.30 p.m., in Nritya - Forum for Performing Arts, Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ismat--Ek Aurat Ismat Chughtai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Let us take a look at how The New Indian Express reported the Indian Independence in 1947.
Here's how Express covered India's Independence in 1947
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala as red alert issued in 12 districts