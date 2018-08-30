Home Lifestyle Books

Hussain Zaidi's Golden Pen to bring alive crime stories

Zaidi, known for his gritty and no-holds-barred representation of the criminal underbelly in books such as "Black Friday" will also mentor talent.

Published: 30th August 2018 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Hussain Zaidi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Popular crime writer Hussain Zaidi has teamed up with GoQuest Productions to launch Golden Pen Productions, aimed at taking Indian crime stories and writers to the global audience.

The venture will solely focus on the crime thriller genre, and produce platform-agnostic content across TV, Web, Films and podcasts.

Zaidi, known for his gritty and no-holds-barred representation of the criminal underbelly in books such as "Black Friday", "Dongri to Dubai: Six decades of the Mumbai Mafia" and "Headley and I", will also mentor talent.

"My years of experience engaging with the criminal world has left me with a wealth of untold stories, even after so many of them find their ultimate expression in books or silver screen scripts.

"And I believe it to be the case with many writers emerging from the hinterlands, who have seen and experienced so much during their normal growing up years that they have developed a bank of absolutely dark yet vehemently true stories which deserve to be tapped into," Zaidi said in a statement.

As a 'writers first' label in India, Golden Pen wants to develop content that pushes the boundaries on every page or in every frame while being deeply rooted in reality.

"The emergence of new media has resulted in audiences looking for edgy and thrilling content, and the success of series such as 'Narcos' or 'Sacred Games' has shown the potential of such content," said Vivek Lath, Managing Director, GoQuest Media Ventures.

Their projects will be developed with their roots in India but with a strong eye for distribution in international markets as well.

According to Jaspinder Kang, Partner, GoQuest Productions, the company is currently looking at developing content for the Indian market (TV and web), but it will eventually be looking at supplying versions of its original content to overseas producers and channels too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hussain Zaidi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda