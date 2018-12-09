Home Lifestyle Books

Time to go back to the greek

The civilisation of the day was home to several firsts both in terms of societal change and intellectual endeavours that altered the course of history.

Published: 09th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

Two-and-a-half millennia ago, the basic tenets of a democratic society were laid down by the Greeks. The civilisation of the day was home to several firsts both in terms of societal change and intellectual endeavours that altered the course of history.

Athensna Rajyaadalitha—translated as Governance in Greece—is an effort by seasoned politician A H Vishwanath to look at how the Greek democratic system worked and the lessons we can learn from it in a period when democratic ideals are under threat. The second book by the JD(S) Karnataka state president is also a study at the significance attached to the polling process that helped the system prevail over other systems of administration across the globe. Soon, he will present the book at the Hellenic Parliament in Athens.

Vishwanath explains that the book was commissioned by the Greek government as part of its project to have books on the history of Greece and democracy in all the languages in the world. “Earlier, I had written a book on the British Parliament. I had visited London and studied the history of the first Parliament in the world at Westminster during my tenure as a Member of Parliament for five years, representing the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency. During my term, I decided to conduct a contrasting study on two of the renowned parliamentary systems of the world,” he says.

The book was titled The Talking Shop and detailed the evolution of the British parliamentary system, the role of the Speaker and the rules of debate. “After writing the book, I sent copies to several democratic countries in the world, due to which a copy of the same is in the Westminster Library. Representatives in Greece were also given a copy of the work following which they approached me to pen a book on Greece and its democratic traditions,” explains Vishwanath.

Following the invitation by the Greek government, Vishwanath visited Athens and was provided with all amenities to aid his research. While his first book came during his tenure as a Congress MP, his second came out after joining JD(S) and being elected as its state president. One of the most important aspects that has been highlighted in the book is related to the importance among Greek citizens regarding the democratic process.

Noting that both an Upper House and Lower House—House of Lords and House of Commons in Britan and Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in India—was first introduced in Athens, he explains the rituals observed by Greek voters when democracy was taking its baby steps. “Their voting process was a religious ritual. Elaborate traditions were followed. A day before polling, all the voters were to fast for a day. On the day of the voting, they had to take a bath, perform prayers and line up to cast their votes. Rocks were the first ballot papers with large earthern pots as ballot boxes,” he says.

While voting elected people to the Assembly, there was also a system to nominate people to another house of representatives—what is the Rajya Sabha or Legislative Council in India today. “Washermen, goldmsiths, professors, priests, doctors etc. were nominated so that citizens from all walks of life were represented,” he adds.

Voting or ‘matha-daana’, he says, was termed so because of the meaning in the word. “While ‘matha-daana’ means charitable donation of vote to one person, the word has lost meaning today as it has turned to ‘matha-kraya vikraya’ or the buying and selling of votes. This is one of the contrasts I have explored in the book as the sanctity of the democratic process is on a decline,” he rues.

If we compare democracy 2,500 years ago to the democratic systems today, it is clear that the dedication that Athenians and other Greeks had for democracy is non-existent today. “We have to change the way elections are held. The sanctity of elections is gone and corruption is corroding the system. But in ancient Greece, they voted without any influence or recommendations, corruption or anything else. That is the lesson we have to learn now, before the best governing system in the world perishes,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Athensna Rajyaadalitha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp