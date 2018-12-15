Home Lifestyle Books

A ghost weaves the tales of ten women in Anita Nair’s latest novel 'Eating Wasps'

Anita Nair, in her latest novel Eating Wasps, strings together enough tales to compensate for the apparent dearth of feminine narratives.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Author Anita Nair (Photo | Facebook)

Author Anita Nair (Photo | Facebook)

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

In the post-modern world, readers have an ever-expanding thirst for distinct perspectives. Anita Nair, in her latest novel Eating Wasps, strings together enough tales to compensate for the apparent dearth of feminine narratives. This intriguingly titled book pulls you into the life of 10 principal women characters of various ages and social backgrounds — from an infant who falls prey to the evils of the adult world to a middle-aged woman trying to escape an overbearing lover.

To bring cohesion to the plotline, the writer brings alive the ghost of a writer, Sreelakshmi, who killed herself half-a-century earlier. The spirit is naturalised as a seeker of stories who gazes into minds troubled by the trauma of assault, sibling rivalry, and even tribulations caused by social media. As the women fight their situations with resilience and “galvanise the story,” the men take a back seat.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did you conceive these stories and convert them into one novel? 
I had written some of these stories as standalone pieces, but after a while, I began to see a connection in terms of theme. And when I arrived at the character of Sreelakshmi, I knew how exactly to weave it together into a novel.

Eating Wasps touches on the idea of women’s love in the middle ages. Do you think our literature has not addressed this issue enough? 
Traditional literature upholds young love and ‘happily ever after’. The fact that you can sometimes stop loving a person after a time is an anomaly that only some writers want to tackle. They take a risk in that it may alienate a reader, but I have always believed that nothing worthwhile can be achieved without an element of risk.

One of your characters, Najma’s Ammi, is an uneducated yet progressive woman. How important is it to share the stories of such people?
I have met many strong women who can’t even sign their name. I think it is very important that these are the stories that are told. But a person with no education, who is financially underprivileged, could fall into a rut. When they pull themselves out of it to gaze at the world with clear-eyed precision, it is more than admirable. It is inspiring.

There is a mention of #MeToo in the book, and now, the movement has achieved even bigger momentum in India. Any thoughts on this?
At this point, the #MeToo movement is making rapid strides within urban India. However, it needs to extend beyond panel discussions and outing of predators. It should percolate down to people who live outside of social media. I also feel we need to introduce into school curriculum, how to treat women with respect and dignity. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anita Nair Eating Wasps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp