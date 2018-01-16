JAIPUR: A detailed two-volume publication that covers the rich heritage of Indian jewellery and its significance in past and present Indian society will be launched at Gyan Museum here.



Titled "Traditional Indian Jewellery: The Golden Smile of India & Beautiful People," is the result of extensive research inspired by a true passion for India and the culture and traditions of its jewellery, and is a unique illustrated archive in over 600 pages, featuring two volumes and is written by Bernadette van Gelder, a frequent face at high quality art fairs.



The India launch of the publication follows the international launch at the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam where the inaugural copy was presented to Veenu Rajamony, Indian Ambassador to The Netherlands. The Netherland's proceeds of the sale of the book went entirely to the Bernadette van Gelder Foundation, which is committed to Indian female empowerment.



The launch will be held on January 28, and will include a talk by Bernadette van Gelder.



Bernadette van Gelder has always been fascinated by India's rich artistic heritage and tradition of jewellery making. Her interest in Indian culture and traditions has inspired extensive travel throughout the subcontinent over the last 35 years, which has allowed her unique insights into the diverse craft and techniques of goldsmiths, stone setters and enamellers, which she has meticulously researched for this publication.



"We are very excited to welcome Bernadette and her family to Gyan Museum. The families have had a long-standing relationship and we're delighted to launch this exquisite publication which displays her knowledge, dedication and passion

The book presents a unique perspective into Indian aesthetics and iconography, offering insights into the role of jewellery in everyday life, festivals and religionon for Indian Jewellery in such fine form," Arun Dhaddha, founder director of Gyan Museum said in a statement.

, alongside photographs illustrating the intricate details and rigour of Indian craftsmanship through the ages.

