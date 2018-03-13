BENGALURU : AMITABH BACHCHAN: A REFLECTION OF A STAR IMAGE

By Susmita Dasgupta

Pages: 224

This book is a collection of various reflective pieces that addresses Amitabh Bachchan, both as an actor as well as a phenomenon. It presents thoughts and theories that analyses Amitabh Bachchan’s rule over the Hindi film industry for nearly five decades. The book discusses Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar, as a family person, an expression and style of his film makers and his audience.

It shares many details of his films, both old and new, with anecdotes and nuances. Presenting the larger than life personality of the legend, who has garnered acceptance and praise not only in India but across the globe, this book is for all Bollywood fans and Hollywood too who love cinema.

A MURDER ON THE MALABAR HILL

By Sujata Massey

Pages:440

Set in Bombay 1921, this novel is the story of Perveen Mistry. She belongs to a respected Zoroastrian family who has just joined her father’s law firm, becoming one of the first female lawyers in India. She completed her legal education from Oxford. Mistry Law is handling the will of rich and famous Mr Omar Farid who has left three widows behind.

Perveen notices something strange in the legal documents that could disinherit Farid’s three widows and leave them vulnerable. This makes Perveen suspicious. She goes through all documents to find about the Farid widows who live in purdah, thinking if they are being taken advantage of by an unscrupulous guardian. Perveen’s further investigation leads to a murder case putting her own life in danger. But her will and bravery helps her to outwit a powerful dangerous criminal.

RAAVAN : ORPHAN OF ARYAVARTA

By Amish Tripathi

Pages: 17

Raavan, as we know is the main antagonist in the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana where he is depicted as a Rakshasa. But in this one of the most awaited book of Amish, he is presented as an aaryavarta, the Lord of Lanka. Raavan is the son of Visravas Muni and Kaikesi and grandson of Pulastya Muni but in this book, he is presented as an orphan, misunderstood and abandoned child by his father.

Set in 3,400 BC, India, he is aware that the Ayodhya royal trio are in exile and he flies to Dandakaranya in the Lankan military aircraft Pushpak Vimaan to exact vengeance on Rama and his brother Lakshman for having cut off the ears and nose of his sister Shurpanakha. This book is a chronicle of the great king Raavan and his life, thoughts and theories.

FROM TwINKLE WITH LOVE

By Sandhya Menon

Pages: 336

Aspiring filmmaker and shy Twinkle Mehra has a bundle of stories she wants to share and worlds she wants to explore, if only God/universe would listen. When her fellow film geek Sahil Roy asks her to direct a movie for an upcoming Summer Festival, she quickly grabs the opportunity to publicly showcase her talent as a director and film maker. It’s like her dream has come true. It’s also brings her closer to her longtime crush Neil Roy —aka Sahil’s twin brother? When a mystery man ‘N’ begins emailing her, Twinkle thinks it’s Neil, finally ready to begin their happily-ever-after. The only problem was, that during the course of movie-making, she fell madly in love with Sahil. Twinkle soon realises that resistance is futile: the romance she’s got is not the one she’s scripted. This love story is told through the letters Twinkle writes to her favourite female filmmakers.