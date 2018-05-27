Home Lifestyle Books

Books & Authors

The Glass House: A Year of  Our Days By: Chanchal Sanyal Publisher: Rupa Pages: 200;  Price: `295 College professor M B and his designer wife, Roshni, are a yuppie couple living in the ever-expanding,

Published: 27th May 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

By The New Indian Express
Express News Service

Koi Good News?
By: Zarreen Khan
Publisher: HarperCollins India
Pages: 384;  Price: `250
When Mona Mathur of Dehradun married her college sweetheart Ramit Deol of Amritsar, there were two things she wasn’t prepared for: The size of the Deol family—it put any Sooraj Barjatiya movie to shame  and the fertility of the Deol family—they reproduce faster than any other species known to mankind.

Theory of Bakery and Patisserie
By: Parvinder S Bali
Publisher: Oxford University Press
Pages: 624;  Price: `325
The book begins with an introduction to bakery and pastry making along with the role of ingredients in preparing them. From bread fabrication, to sugar confections to the various methods used for pre-preparation of breads and pastries, the book has been planned to provide a detailed understanding to the processes.

Twilight Falls on Liberalism
By: Rudrangshu Mukherjee
Publisher: Aleph
Pages: 173;  Price: `399
Recent political developments across the globe have made it clear that liberalism is in crisis. Several regimes and political leaders have little respect for liberal values but it is important to understand that in many cases they have been empowered by popular social attitudes that have turned against liberalism.

The Glass House: A Year of 
Our Days
By: Chanchal Sanyal
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 200;  Price: `295
College professor M B and his designer wife, Roshni, are a yuppie couple living in the ever-expanding, smog-encrusted Delhi. They have finally achieved their dream of buying their own apartment in Gurgaon. The problem is, it looks like it is going to be up and coming for a while.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale