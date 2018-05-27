Books & Authors
The Glass House: A Year of Our Days By: Chanchal Sanyal Publisher: Rupa Pages: 200; Price: `295 College professor M B and his designer wife, Roshni, are a yuppie couple living in the ever-expanding,
Published: 27th May 2018 05:00 AM | Last Updated: 24th May 2018 09:52 PM | A+A A-
Koi Good News?
By: Zarreen Khan
Publisher: HarperCollins India
Pages: 384; Price: `250
When Mona Mathur of Dehradun married her college sweetheart Ramit Deol of Amritsar, there were two things she wasn’t prepared for: The size of the Deol family—it put any Sooraj Barjatiya movie to shame and the fertility of the Deol family—they reproduce faster than any other species known to mankind.
Theory of Bakery and Patisserie
By: Parvinder S Bali
Publisher: Oxford University Press
Pages: 624; Price: `325
The book begins with an introduction to bakery and pastry making along with the role of ingredients in preparing them. From bread fabrication, to sugar confections to the various methods used for pre-preparation of breads and pastries, the book has been planned to provide a detailed understanding to the processes.
Twilight Falls on Liberalism
By: Rudrangshu Mukherjee
Publisher: Aleph
Pages: 173; Price: `399
Recent political developments across the globe have made it clear that liberalism is in crisis. Several regimes and political leaders have little respect for liberal values but it is important to understand that in many cases they have been empowered by popular social attitudes that have turned against liberalism.
The Glass House: A Year of
Our Days
By: Chanchal Sanyal
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 200; Price: `295
College professor M B and his designer wife, Roshni, are a yuppie couple living in the ever-expanding, smog-encrusted Delhi. They have finally achieved their dream of buying their own apartment in Gurgaon. The problem is, it looks like it is going to be up and coming for a while.