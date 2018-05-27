Books & Authors

The New Indian Express By

Koi Good News?

By: Zarreen Khan

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Pages: 384; Price: `250

When Mona Mathur of Dehradun married her college sweetheart Ramit Deol of Amritsar, there were two things she wasn’t prepared for: The size of the Deol family—it put any Sooraj Barjatiya movie to shame and the fertility of the Deol family—they reproduce faster than any other species known to mankind.

Theory of Bakery and Patisserie

By: Parvinder S Bali

Publisher: Oxford University Press

Pages: 624; Price: `325

The book begins with an introduction to bakery and pastry making along with the role of ingredients in preparing them. From bread fabrication, to sugar confections to the various methods used for pre-preparation of breads and pastries, the book has been planned to provide a detailed understanding to the processes.

Twilight Falls on Liberalism

By: Rudrangshu Mukherjee

Publisher: Aleph

Pages: 173; Price: `399

Recent political developments across the globe have made it clear that liberalism is in crisis. Several regimes and political leaders have little respect for liberal values but it is important to understand that in many cases they have been empowered by popular social attitudes that have turned against liberalism.

The Glass House: A Year of

Our Days

By: Chanchal Sanyal

Publisher: Rupa

Pages: 200; Price: `295

College professor M B and his designer wife, Roshni, are a yuppie couple living in the ever-expanding, smog-encrusted Delhi. They have finally achieved their dream of buying their own apartment in Gurgaon. The problem is, it looks like it is going to be up and coming for a while.