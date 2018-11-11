Jammu writer JP Saraf selected for national award

By UNI

JAMMU: Renowned Dogri and Hindi writer, broadcaster, ace translator and Sahitya Akademi Awardee, JP Saraf famous as Chhatrapal has been selected for the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disability, 2018 under the category 'Outstanding Creative Adult persons with disabilities.'

Instituted by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment the award carries a memento, citation and cash money, the award will be presented on December 3 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

A satire in Dogri, Mr Chhatrapal has ten books to his credit including translation of classic novels by Tagore and Kamleshwar.

He was awarded Sahity Akademi Award in 2016 and translation award in 2015.

He is also a founder president of Viklang Chhatra Trust, a voluntary organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of physically challenged and visually handicapped since 1980.