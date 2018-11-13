Home Lifestyle Books

Lessons in Maratha History

The first book, ‘The Peshwa: The Lion and the Stallion’ was the story of Peshwa Bajirao Bhat, who takes over the reins of the Peshwai after his father, Balaji Vishvanath Bhat’s death.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Sonali Dabade
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘The Peshwa: War of the Deceivers’ is the second in the series of the historical fiction books by Ram Sivasankaran based on the Peshwas of yore. The first book, ‘The Peshwa: The Lion and the Stallion’ was the story of Peshwa Bajirao Bhat, who takes over the reins of the Peshwai after his father, Balaji Vishvanath Bhat’s death. Peshwa II follows Bajirao’s conquests and reign at the peak of his strength.

Bajirao is known to be extremely friendly to his friends, fair to enemies who accept defeat graciously, and brutal to tyrannical foes. He is surrounded by friends and family who are ready to lay down their lives for him. Or at least that’s what he thinks. When the Mughals and the Nizams join hands, he has to make some tough decisions that may or may not reveal the deceivers looking to bring down the sword.

The Peshwa series is a result of Ram Sivasankaran’s curiosity about the life and times of Peshwa Bajirao Bhat. The amount of research and the weeks that might have gone into connecting the dots between the historical events is evident in the absolutely brilliant writing style. It fits historical fiction like a custom-made glove to a tricky, lumpy hand. And to watch within the mind’s eye the stunning visuals conjured by Sivasankaran’s writing is a different experience in itself.

‘The book talks about the times of the post-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Confederacy in a manner that will transport you back to those times.

All the deception and treachery that went on back then (crucial for survival), the lives of kings and Prime Ministers and underlings and women and children, war tactics, survival strategies, convenient alliances, court politics – everything comes tumbling out wonderfully across the vividly described landscape of the warring ‘kingdoms’ of yore.

‘The Peshwa: War of the Deceivers’ is an informative read for those who aren’t familiar with Maratha history. There’s so much to learn about their dynasties and domains. And though, Sivasankaran is cryptic in a few places about the details, it isn’t long before the suspense is unraveled and your brow’s clear of confusion. Yet, thanks to so many tidbits of information plus the extremely descriptive language, it is quite a tedious read. It requires one’s full attention – you just cannot afford to zone out while reading even a single paragraph of the narrative or you could simply lose the context.

If you’re looking for historical fiction that talks about the famous Peshwa of all, Bajirao Bhat, and his conquests at the peak of his stint as the Peshwa, this book is one for you! 

Publisher: Westland Books Price:`599

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Peshwa: War of the Deceivers Ram Sivasankaran Maratha history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp