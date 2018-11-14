Home Lifestyle Books

‘I will tell Hanuman to protect you. He never disobeys me’

The Power of a Name excerpted from The Upside Down King by Sudha Murty, published by Puffin Books

Published: 14th November 2018 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: King Shakuntan was the ruler of a small kingdom.One day, as he was returning from a hunt, he saw the sages Vasishtha, Vishvamitra and Atri performing a yagna in an ashram. Since the king’s body was covered with sweat, dust and blood from the hunt, he did not want to desecrate the holy ceremony. From where he stood, he could only see Vasishtha clearly. So he bowed to him from a distance and carried on with his journey.

Narada, who had been observing the king, entered the ashram. Narada is known for instigating fights to humour himself, and that is just what he did.He said, ‘O Atri and Vishvamitra, didn’t you notice that Shakuntan did not greet you both? He has deliberately insulted you by only bowing to Vasishtha.’ Sage Atri smiled. ‘He did not do that to insult us, Narada. I was sitting opposite Vasishtha and he may not even have seen me,’ he said. ‘In any case, it doesn’t matter.’

Vishvamitra, however, was offended. ‘How dare the king insult me? He needs to be punished.’
Narada immediately agreed. ‘Yes, yes, he must. You are no less powerful than Vasishtha. You are also the great guru of the great warriors Rama and Lakshmana. Perhaps you should take a promise from Rama to punish Shakuntan as soon as possible.’Vishvamitra nodded and called Rama. ‘My dear student,’ he said, ‘Shakuntan has insulted me, and I want his head at my feet before the sun sets today.’Dutiful Rama promised his teacher that he would do so.

Meanwhile, Narada rushed to Shakuntan’s kingdom. He met the king and asked, ‘Do you know the sort of difficulty you have put yourself in? Rama, the great warrior and the son of Dasharatha, is going to behead you by the end of the day at the behest of Sage Su. Your death is certain at the hands of the lord.’Shakuntan was alarmed. ‘But what have I done to offend the great sage? I am only the ruler of a small kingdom.’

‘Don’t think of that now.’ Narada waved his hand in impatience. ‘Your focus must be on surviving the day. Rama always keeps his word.’ ‘O Narada,’ said the king, ‘please help me. I don’t know how I got myself into this, but you have brought this disastrous news to me, so you must also help formulate a solution to this problem.’

This was just what Narada wanted. He put on an appeasing and wise tone and said, ‘Go find Anjana, Hanuman’s mother, and ask her to shield you, without mentioning the name of the person you seek protection from. She will take care of the rest.’King Shakuntan ran to Kishkindha and found Anjana performing prayers to Lord Shiva in her home. The king went and touched her feet. ‘O Divine Mother!’ he exclaimed.

‘Please help me. A man has decided to take my head today for no fault of mine. You are the mother of the great Hanuman, and without your help I will not live to see the day end.’At first Anjana was disturbed. She did not know what to do. Then she thought over it. A small-time king had come in search of protection and it wasn’t such a big ask. She knew her son could perform this job with ease. So she promised Shakuntan, ‘I will tell Hanuman to protect you. He never disobeys me. Now you may leave your worries aside and feel assured of your safety.’

‘Give me your word,’ Shakuntan insisted.‘Fine. You have my word. I promise on Lord Rama’s name that Hanuman will protect you,’ said Anjana and continued her prayers.

The Power of a Name excerpted from The Upside Down King by Sudha Murty, published by Puffin Books

(Penguin Random House, India) : Rs 250

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Upside Down King Sudha Murthy The Power of a Name Book excerpt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp