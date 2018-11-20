Home Lifestyle Books

Picking up loose threads of  Didi’s life

Being a woman, Paul understands the struggles that women face in India.

Published: 20th November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By Suridhi Sharma
Express News Service

BEING a journalist for over twelve years, Shutapa Paul has written about many Indian Politicians, but one who strikes out to her at this hour is Mamata Banerjee. Also with the general election of 2019 looming ahead, Paul feels that there could be no better time to tell Didi’s tale. Her book Didi: The Untold Mamata Banerjee does a well-rounded job of bringing out the challenges, struggles, achievements and the critiques of the regional leader. 

“A lot is spoken about the leaders on the national stage but there is lot of talk about an alliance of regional like-minded parties ahead of the elections and Mamata could play a major role in that. She is an interesting personality, a grassroots politician. And the book is not a hagiography but a balanced take on the firebrand politician and her politics,” says Paul. The book looks at her childhood, her early days of struggle, her days of being a student leader, her days between the NDA and UPA government, and finally when she defeated 34 years of left rule in Bengal. With the kind of research that has gone into it, she believes that through her book a few records will definitely 
be set straight. 

Being an unauthorised biography, it was a challenging book for Paul to write. While Mamata Banerjee encouraged her to go ahead with the book, she didn’t agree to give Paul an interview. “I had to come up with novel ways of finding out more information about her. Some of her writing helped me, but I also tracked down her school teacher,” she says.

Being a woman, Paul understands the struggles that women face in India. “It takes women longer as the odds are against us. So my admiration for Mamata Banerjee definitely comes through,” adds she.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Didi: The Untold Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp