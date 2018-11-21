Home Lifestyle Books

HarperCollins, Anuradha Roy, James Crabtree among Tata Literature Live award winners 

Veteran journalist and writer Mark Tully won the Lifetime Achievement Award and renowned poet Jayanta Mahapatra was named the poet laureate for 2018.

James Crabtree

Author James Crabtree

By PTI

MUMBAI: Anuradha Roy and James Crabtree are among the winners of this year's Tata Literature Live awards, in which HarperCollins India was named publisher of the year 2018.

The awards were given on Sunday, the concluding day of the festival.

HarperCollins had also won the publisher award in 2016.

The judges in their citation said, "The Publisher of the Year Award is awarded to a publisher for both the publishing quality and the quantity of the books that make it to the longlist and the shortlist in the awards - and this year we had a clear and unanimous winner!"

On the win, HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan said, "We are delighted. I want to thank all our authors, and the HarperCollins India team especially, for being passionate and particular about how we publish our books."

The Business Book of the Year Award was won by Crabtree for 'The Billionaire Raj: A journey through India's new gilded age (HarperCollins).

In the race were, 'Driver in a Driverless Car: How our technology choices will create the future' by Vivek Wadhwa and Alex Salkever (HarperCollins) and 'Reverse Innovation in Healthcare: How to make value-based delivery work' by Vijay Govindarajan and Ravi Ramamurti (Harvard Business Review Press).

Roy was named winner of the book of the year (fiction) award for her work 'All The Lives We Never Lived' (Hachette) while the award for non-fiction was bagged by Walter K Andersen and Shridhar D Damle for their book 'The RSS: A view to the inside' (Penguin Random House).

The first book award for fiction was won by Shubhangi Swarup for "Latitudes of Longing" (HarperCollins) and in the non-fiction section, Prasenjit K Basu was the winner for his book "Asia Reborn: A continent rises from the ravages of colonialism and war to a new dynamism" (Aleph).

The Sultan Padamsee Playwriting Award was jointly won by Bettina Gracias for her play 'Watching You' and Sneh Sapru for 'Hello Farmaish'.

