Home Lifestyle Books

There's no God; no one directs our fate: Stephen Hawking in final book

After Hawking's death, his Estate decided to go forward with the project of publishing the book.

Published: 17th October 2018 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Late British physicist Stephen Hawking | AP

By PTI

LONDON: "There is no God. No one created the universe and no one directs our fate," celebrated physicist and a known atheist Stephen Hawking writes in his final book, which also covers important existential questions such as creation of the universe, alien intelligence, space colonisation and artificial intelligence.

Published by John Murray (a Hachette company), 'Brief Answers to the Big Questions' is a selection of the late cosmologist's most profound, accessible, and timely reflections from his personal archive.

"For centuries, it was believed that disabled people like me were living under a curse that was inflicted by God.

Well, I suppose it's possible that I've upset someone up there, but I prefer to think that everything can be explained another way, by the laws of nature," he wrote in the chapter titled 'Is There a God?'

He says he uses the word 'God' in an impersonal sense, like Albert Einstein did, for the laws of nature, so knowing the mind of God is knowing the laws of nature.

"My prediction is that we will know the mind of God by the end of this century."

According to Hawking, who died in March, the universe is the ultimate free lunch and if the 'universe adds up to nothing, then you don't need a God to create it'.

Did he have faith? He answers, 'We are each free to believe what we want, and it's my view that the simplest explanation is that there is no God.

No one created the universe and no one directs our fate.

He then goes on to write: "This leads me to a profound realisation - there is probably no heaven and afterlife either.

I think belief in an afterlife is just wishful thinking. There is no reliable evidence for it, and it flies in the face of everything we know in science.

After Hawking's death, his Estate decided to go forward with the project of publishing the book.

His daughter Lucy says communication was so important to Hawking in his lifetime and 'we see this book as part of his legacy, bringing together his thoughts, humour, theories and writing into one beautiful edition'.

Hawking, who is known for his work in cosmology and theoretical physics, notably for Hawking radiation and his work on black holes, was the director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology and Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge.

At the age of 20, he was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease) and was given two years to live.

His abilities to move and communicate were increasingly limited, as he was confined to a wheelchair and eventually forced to speak through a voice synthesiser.

When he died in March, at the age of 76, he was the longest living MND survivor.

His battle with the disease was featured in the film 'The Theory of Everything' for which actor Eddie Redmayne, who played Hawking, received 2015's Best Actor Oscar.

Hawking has authored 'A Brief History of Time', which has sold over 13 million copies worldwide and shot back to the top of bestseller lists after his death, and many other books.

A percentage of the royalties of the new book will go to the Motor Neuron Disease Association and the Stephen Hawking Foundation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stephen Hawking Book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Pop icon Lady Gaga. (Photo | Associated Press)
Wedding bells for Lady Gaga, Christian Carino
Gallery
Andrea started her acting career in theatre with Girish Karnad's Nagamandala. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)
Here are some stunning photos of 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea
The untitled Avengers 4 movie is seven months away from release, and many fans have already made amazing connections between the Marvel movies and predicted what could happen in the final part of the Avengers series.
Avengers 4 predictions: Here's what could happen in the final part
facebook twitter whatsapp