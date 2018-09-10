Home Lifestyle Books

Veteran journalist Inderjit Badhwar to represent India at Prague Writers Festival

Badhwar will moderate and conduct one-on-one interviews with eminent literary personalities such as Seymour Hersh and Kiran Desai. 

Published: 10th September 2018 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Inderjit Badhwar (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

Award-winning author and senior journalist Inderjit Badhwar will represent India at the prestigious Prague Writers Festival (PFW) to be held in early October.

Badhwar will moderate and conduct one-on-one interviews at the Festival with imminent authors and journalists. Those with whom he will interact include Seymour Hersh and Kiran Desai, according to a release issued by the organizers. 

Hersh, who once worked with The New York Times, is counted as America’s top investigative reporter who won a Pulitzer for his expose of the My Lai massacre in Vietnam in 1968, and whose expose of Henry Kissinger in “The Price of Power” became a runaway bestseller. Desai’s novel, “The Inheritance of Loss”, won the 2006 Man Booker Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Fiction Award. 

Delhi-based Badhwar, who now heads India Legal magazine and is Editorial Advisor to APN TV, was the former editor of India Today.

Previous invitees to the PWF include Salman Rushdie and Arundhati Roy. 

The theme of the festival this year is “Live – Evil”, a commentary on the darkness that appears to be overwhelming the political and social spheres of our everyday world and our apparent acceptance of it. “Evil has been with us since the beginning of time. Perhaps evil is the beginning of time. Time with a human face. In the form of governments,” says Festival Director, poet Michael March. 

The Prague Writers Festival is rated among the top 35 global festivals and is known to host an impressive array of authors, Nobel laureates and Pulitzer Prize winners.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prague Writers Festival Inderjit Badhwar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike