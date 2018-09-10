Veteran journalist Inderjit Badhwar to represent India at Prague Writers Festival

By Online Desk

Award-winning author and senior journalist Inderjit Badhwar will represent India at the prestigious Prague Writers Festival (PFW) to be held in early October.

Badhwar will moderate and conduct one-on-one interviews at the Festival with imminent authors and journalists. Those with whom he will interact include Seymour Hersh and Kiran Desai, according to a release issued by the organizers.

Hersh, who once worked with The New York Times, is counted as America’s top investigative reporter who won a Pulitzer for his expose of the My Lai massacre in Vietnam in 1968, and whose expose of Henry Kissinger in “The Price of Power” became a runaway bestseller. Desai’s novel, “The Inheritance of Loss”, won the 2006 Man Booker Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Fiction Award.

Delhi-based Badhwar, who now heads India Legal magazine and is Editorial Advisor to APN TV, was the former editor of India Today.

Previous invitees to the PWF include Salman Rushdie and Arundhati Roy.

The theme of the festival this year is “Live – Evil”, a commentary on the darkness that appears to be overwhelming the political and social spheres of our everyday world and our apparent acceptance of it. “Evil has been with us since the beginning of time. Perhaps evil is the beginning of time. Time with a human face. In the form of governments,” says Festival Director, poet Michael March.

The Prague Writers Festival is rated among the top 35 global festivals and is known to host an impressive array of authors, Nobel laureates and Pulitzer Prize winners.

