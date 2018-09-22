Stories of the ‘not-happily-ever-after’

Home Lifestyle Books

Everyone has a story. But does a story end ‘happily-ever-after’? Not always, not even very often. The story always goes on.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Everyone has a story. But does a story end ‘happily-ever-after’? Not always, not even very often. The story always goes on. And life will always test you. I’m life’s trial and fate,” says Surat-based author Savi Sharma, who is in the city to launch her third book Everyone has a Story -2.

With more belief in words than numbers, Savi quit studying to be a Chartered Accountant, and became a storyteller. She self published her debut novel Everyone has a story in 2016. Her second novel, This is Not Your Story released in 2017. The third book is a sequel to the first one.

“I’m a full-time author now. After my second book, I had an instinct to work on a sequel. I was simultaneously working on two other plots. It’s again a reflection of my life. The characters are real. People can either brood over the problems or move ahead in life. My book eases the process of moving ahead,” says 25-year-old Savi, who is comfortable writing fusion of romance and inspiration.

She begins the process of writing by working on the message and theme. Then she decides the characters to narrate the story and tweaks them during the process. “Every book will improve you as a person and artist. This is the best book I’ve written so far. I’ve grown as a human being. The character and flow of the story is more matured,” she says.

Nature is Savi’s best companion, and she would ideally like to write near the ocean or where there is lush greenery. Her final drafts are always penned during nights. The absolute silence gives her a chance to reflect on her thoughts with more clarity. “All these characters are inspired by real-life people. They always stay with me in my heart. In fact, a few incidents on a daily basis remind me of them. Readers want to search for realities in fiction. This is the age of pulp fiction,” she tells us.

If there arises an occasion to make a movie adapted from her book, she would like Imtiaz Ali to direct the film, considering the theme is romance. “Readers send messages to me saying it helps them follow their dreams with courage. Authors these days interact quite a lot with readers than how it used to be earlier. I take the constructive criticism and work on feedback. Hate messages have no place in my heart,” tells Savi.

She believes that social media is the best place to interact with readers. “Digital marketing It makes promotional activities easier, especially for budding authors. It can be used wisely as a medium of communication to reach a wider audience,” she says.

Available for `199
Savi is the co-founder of a motivational media blog Life & People, where she writes about positivity, meditation, law of attraction and spirituality. Everyone has a Story -2 will be launched at Starmark, Express Avenue on September 22. The book is available on Amazon for B199.

