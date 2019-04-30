Book brings harsh reality of climate change closer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Climate Abandoned: We’re on The Endangered Species List by Hari Krishna Nibanupudi with 22 additional authors mince no words about our Earth’s future. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has stated that the “planet has only until 2030 to stem catastrophic climate change.” The United Nations Secretary General called climate change a “direct existential threat.” We must act with constructive outrage now. Climate Abandoned, published on International Mother Earth Day, 2019, scientists and environmental experts discusses the sad realities, causes and after effects of the climate crisis’ interconnected issues.

They shed light on the greenhouse effect, declining biodiversity, warming oceans, ice, ideology vs. science, energy, corporations, national security, children, health, religion, zombie myths, sports and other urgent topics. Climate Abandoned is not a scientific terminology full of jargon and buzzwords. Rather, it is written for readers who want to know more about the interdependent issues of the climate crisis and what constructive activities they may implement.At the end of each chapter, practical tips are suggested for what the reader can keep doing, stop doing, and start doing to combat climate change and make better choices for the future.

The author Hari Krishna Nibanupudi is a senior disaster risk reduction and climate change specialist with over two decades of experience of working with communities, developing programs, advocating policies, building capacities and fostering regional cooperation. He helmed senior managerial and technical portfolios in South Asia, South East Asia and Africa with several International organizations such as Oxfam, World Bank Institute, International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), etc. Krishna’s strategic as well as creative contributions in climate and disaster resilience have been recognized globally with honours. The book is available in Hyderabad with the author.