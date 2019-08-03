By Express News Service

Celebrated author Ruskin Bond released his latest work, Words From My Window – A Journal, amidst his young readers in the premises of The Shriram Millennium School in Noida this week. The event was held in collaboration with Penguin Random House India and Kool Skool, a one-stop-shop for children’s books.

The gathering involved students of not just the host school, but also 23 other Delhi-NCR schools, including The Mayur School, Bal Bharti School, Delhi Public School Gautam Budh Nagar, The Manav Rachna International School and Indraprastha Global School.

In his inimitable style, the author shared insights about his literary journey with his young fans. He also gave signed copies to each of the 800 students present on the occasion. Addressing the students after the launch, Bond shared some tips on how to go about writing a book. “Before you start, write the book in your head. Visualise the plot and the characters, before you put it into words,” he said, adding, “If you lose interest in something that you’re writing put it aside and do something else, write something else, then come back to it later with a fresh mind.”

He advised all those who want to make a living out of writing books to write regularly and be mindful of the time limits. “Your first book or your first few books may be a success, but to establish yourself as an author, you need to sustain that success. You need to consistently produce work of a certain quality,” he said.

Bond also stressed on leading a disciplined life. “It is important to be disciplined. Coping with success and carrying it forward as well as dealing with failure and other hard parts is one of the major learning about being an author.”

Uttara Singh, the Director-Principal of The Shriram Millennium School, said how everyone enjoys reading Ruskin Bond’s work. “He is a wordsmith, a master weaver of stories. Seeing our children interact with him reaffirms our commitment and responsibility as a school to foster a long-lasting love for reading in our children and create a generation of avid readers, writers and poets. I strongly believe that reading and being exposed to varied genres is imperative to be creative – reading also helps develop new perspectives to think beyond the confines of traditional norms.”