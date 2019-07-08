Home Lifestyle Books

Manu S Pillai's third book released

The book was launched at the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum on Saturday.

Published: 08th July 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Writer and historian Manu S Pillai.

Writer and historian Manu S Pillai.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The characters in 'The Courtesan, The Mahatma and the Italian Brahmin' create an impact on the reader's understanding of history. Author Manu S Pillai's third book goes beyond plain narrative in black and white as he presents the characters as humans, replete with positive and negative qualities. 

The book was launched at the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum on Saturday. "Some of the characters such as Padmavati may not be real. But it is the legend that matters," he said. According to Manu, the book tells a great deal about the cultural confidence the characters hold. He also spoke about how some characters such as Shakunthala were influenced by Christian morality under colonial historians. However, he said the British did play a role in enriching history. 

"Shakunthala's character lost some of its sensuality when she was introduced by William Jones. But it was through Jones' Asiatic Society that we came to know about Ashoka," said Manu. The author has also some counter questions on how history would have been, had circumstances been different. The 29-year-old has authored two other books - 'Ivory Throne' and 'Rebel Sultans'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manu S Pillai The Courtesan The Mahatma and the Italian Brahmin
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp