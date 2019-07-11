Home Lifestyle Books

Indian author Jeet Thayil to judge International Booker Prize

The author-cum-musician has worked as a journalist for 23 years in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hong Kong and New York and his most recent novel is 'The Book of Chocolate Saints'.

Published: 11th July 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Author-cum-musician Jeet Thayil (Photo | File, EPS)

Author-cum-musician Jeet Thayil (Photo | File, EPS)

By PTI

LONDON: Award-winning Indian author Jeet Thayil will make up a five-member judging panel for the 2020 International Booker Prize, the world's leading literary award for translated fiction announced in London on Thursday as it opened for submissions for the next year.

Thayil, the author of 'Narcopolis' and winner of the Sahitya Akademi Award, will join his fellow judges to look for the best works of translated fiction, selected from entries published in the UK and Ireland between May 2019 and April 2020.

Kerala-born Thayil, who has previously been shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize for his first novel 'Narcopolis', began writing fiction in 2006.

His poetry collections include 'These Errors Are Correct', which won the Sahitya Akademi Award, and 'English', winner of a New York Foundation for the Arts award.

The 59-year-old author-cum-musician has worked as a journalist for 23 years in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hong Kong and New York and his most recent novel is 'The Book of Chocolate Saints'.

Thayil will be joined on the International Booker Prize judging panel by comparative literature and translation specialist Lucie Campos, Man Booker International winning translator and writer Jennifer Croft, and writer Valeria Luiselli.

The panel will be chaired by Ted Hodgkinson, a broadcaster, editor, critic, writer and Head of Literature and Spoken Word at Southbank Centre in London.

"It's a great honour to chair the International Booker, a prize that recognises literature as an art rooted in dialogue, enabled by ingenuity and precision, but also by the courage of authors and translators alike to carry stories across languages and cultures," said Hodgkinson.

"Through these miraculous and at times conspiratorial affinities we enter lives beyond our own and renew our shared sense of humanity. It's a particular thrill to be in such stellar company, with polyglot authors, celebrated translators and champions of translated fiction joining me on what promises to be a remarkable reading odyssey," he said.

The GBP 50,000 prize, which runs alongside the main Booker Prize for works of fiction in the English language, is split equally between author and translator.

In 2019, it was won by the Omani author, Jokha Alharthi, and her translator, Marilyn Booth, for 'Celestial Bodies'.

Fiammetta Rocco, Administrator of the International Booker Prize, said, "Writers, readers, critics and translators, the judges of the 2020 International Booker Prize are all professional wordsmiths. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the task of choosing the coming year's best work of translated fiction. The so-called 'Booker Dozen' of 12 or 13 longlisted books will be announced in March 2020 and the shortlist of six books in April next year.

The winner will be announced in May 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Booker International Booker Prize Jeet Thayil
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp