Home Lifestyle Books

The Lyricist’s Magique 

The advent of sound changed cinema the world over, but when it came to India, it did more than that.

Published: 10th March 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar in Mughal-E-Azam

By Gautam Chintamani
Express News Service

Main Shayar Toh Nahin
By: Rajiv Vijayakar
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 360
Price: Rs 499

Even though songs since forever have attained a sacred space in the world of Hindi films, there haven’t been as many books celebrating the exceptional element that has adorned Hindi cinema with unmatched uniqueness. With this at the back of your mind, Rajiv Vijaykar’s Main Shayar Toh Nahin: The Book of Hindi Film Lyricists attains great significance right at the conceptional level.

The book undertakes the audacious task of chronicling the journey of men and women who have contributed to the singular aspect that makes Hindi cinema stand apart from everything else. Vijaykar packs the book with analysis and trivia about wordsmiths that make for intriguing reading and provides a single volume tracing the journey of lyricists from the early 1930s to the present day. But the book, unfortunately, is a letdown. 

The advent of sound changed cinema the world over, but when it came to India, it did more than that. In 1931, Ardeshir Irani’s Alam Ara had seven songs, including the iconic ‘De de Khuda ke naam pe pyaare’, but for decades no one knew who penned them. By 1940s, the lyricist had arrived and the decade was one where Dina Nath Madhok, P L Santoshi and Kavi Pradeep introduced a lexicon that was much simpler and enabled songs to linger on the minds of the viewer long after the film was over. 

This was also the decade where Majrooh Sultanpuri made his debut with Shahjahan (1946) where the former featured the immortal K L Saigal hit ‘Jab dil hi toot gaya’ and many of his illustrious contemporaries such as Sahir Ludhianvi, Rajendra Krishan, Shakeel Badayuni, Hasrat Jaipuri also emerged around the same period. In a matter of few pages, Vijaykar takes the readers through the decades and points out the standout songs of nearly every lyricist to ever pen more than a couple of songs in Hindi films. 

The trouble with Vijaykar’s book is that it doesn’t have a spine on which the overarching idea could rest easy. There are essay-like chapters that speak about nuances of the Hindi film song in terms of their nature, aim, structure, art and craft, which essentially include many couplets to give you a sense of the emotion behind a song along with interviews with a selected few such as Javed Akhtar and then there are listings of lyricists and their standout songs. 

In the midst there are also some mistakes—the song ‘Khada hai, khada hai’ is credited to a film called Amaanat, while it was from Andaz and had raked up quite a controversy in the 1990s. There is a missing coherence in terms of a structure that makes the book more of the kinds where you would randomly open a page and read for a bit.

Had the book been structured better or even overhauled as a dictionary—after all there are chapters titled ‘Dabblers in Lyrics’ that talks about how everyone who wrote lyrics was not necessarily a professional lyricist and then goes on to mentions the names of Dharmesh Darshan, Goldie Behl, K C Bokadia and actors like Dev Anand, who “in an unique achievement, (he) wrote both the Hindi and English versions of the title-track of his film Mr Prime Minister”—it might have made more sense.  

The trouble with great ideas not living up to their potential begins when authors somewhere start to swim in the sea of other people’s expectations and invariably drown. This is also visible from the lazy manner in which the cover is designed. Main Shayar Toh Nahin: The Book of Hindi Film Lyricists was perhaps a wonderful idea that could not be translated into something meaningful of which it had immense potential. Still, if you are someone with even the slightest hint of interest in Hindi film songs, pick it up nonetheless for anecdotes and fun. But if you seek something deeper, look elsewhere.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Main Shayar Toh Nahin Rajiv Vijayakar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp