Home Lifestyle Books

Lives of Freda Bedi: An ode to a remarkable woman

The biography of Freda Bedi narrates her story of being the English woman who came to India because of love but later played a part in shaping Kashmir's political course.

Published: 19th March 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Freda Bedi

Author Andrew Whithead with the book Lives of Freda Bedi: An ode to a remarkable woman. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Online Desk

It is not easy growing up as a son to two communist freedom fighters who spent most of their lives devoted to the social welfare of a newly independent country. However, Kabir Bedi, son of Freda and Baba Pyare Lal Bedi has no remorse. Rather, he couldn't be prouder of his blue-eyed English mother who moved cultures and donned several roles.
 
"I was closest to my mother of all the children. She was my biggest emotional link throughout my childhood. It's the relationship I cherish the most and I'm glad that she lived to see my success in Europe," said the actor at the book launch of "The Lives of Freda Bedi", at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai.

Penned by former BBC journalist and author Andrew Whitehead, the biography of Freda Bedi narrates her story of being the English woman who came to India because of love but later played a part in shaping Kashmir's political course and fought for India's freedom struggle.

"My parents were famous freedom fighters in Punjab. They were close to the Nehru family and several people who later went on to become ministers and bureaucrats, yet they decided not to cash in political rewards and chose to continue social service," he recounted. 

Thanking Whitehead for sparing the time and showing the patience to write the biography, Kabir Bedi said, "This is the book my mother deserved. This is the book that I wanted to write but failed. If there was a Pulitzer in India, Andrew would win it."

Expressing his desire to work as a filmmaker, he added that a film on his mother Freda is on the cards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kabir Bedi Lives of Freda Bedi Andrew Whitehead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp