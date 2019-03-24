Home Lifestyle Books

'Tamarind Ache' review: Sweet-and-sour take

Tamarind—sweet-and-sour—best sums up this debut novella by Srushti Dhoke.

Published: 24th March 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Cover of Tamarind Ache. (Photo|

By Ganesh Saili
Express News Service

Tamarind—sweet-and-sour—best sums up this debut novella by Srushti Dhoke. For starters, one is grateful that the young author has not left this dangling like a long short-story. She has instead chosen to explore love between two people. The reader will remember that down the ages, universal love legends are buffeted along by destiny or fate, an unrelenting tyrant who insists on a scorched earth policy that eventually leaves behind no winners, but love. 

In Tamarind Ache, the characters one meets are familial folks that people rural India—where at the hours of cow dust folks return home after a day well spent. There’s middle-agedShiva, rough and ready, but with a short fuse to boot. His temper is of no help as he hits the bottle, hoping to drown the demons pursuing him.

One easily identifies with Suchita, with her heart set on growing up to become a doctor. This novella goes much further than a simple ‘boy meets girl, love blossoms’ kind of story. The hero, Shiva, struggles against the cobwebs that hold him back and he does not give up without a fight.

Few can miss the excitement of those first few love letters (so lovingly caressed and concealed under the mattress) and thus begins this journey of love where the hero and heroine—Suchita and Shiva—are at the mercy of fate or destiny. Fate relents, throwing, by a stroke of luck, the twain together again one last time. One could say that there’s more depth to Suchita’s love while Shiva grabs the reader’s attention by being buffeted by the storms that possess him. 

This tale of singular passion leaves the reader’s taste buds tingling, touched by both sweet and sour or aadha-khatta-aadha-meetha. As the characters keep pace with the tenor of the tale, believe you me, you will fall in love with the flow, as it takes you through a series of lucky happenstances, to leave you with a lump in your throat as you journey through the old and the familiar. A good read.

Title: Tamarind Ache     
By: Srushti Dhoke
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 188 
Price: Rs 395 

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamarind Ache

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp