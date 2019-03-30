Narrating the untold details

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Have you imagined a different narrative of an actual incident? The entire event, be it tragic or happy, spelling out in a different manner will be an interesting area to ponder upon. V J Mathews Vanniyamparambil, a former Air Force officer and the founder of Leetha Group of Industries, is doing the same with his second English novel 'Untold Gospels.'

The book, published by Amazon UK, talks about the undisclosed secrets of a few shocking incidents which happened in India. The interesting part is, all secrets are revealed as imagined by the author.

The abduction of Kannada actor Rajkumar by notorious criminal Veerappan in 2000 and the unknown details of the life of Jesus Christ from the age of 12 to 30 are the events described by Mathews through an interesting narrative.

The book comprising 46 chapters has been written in a completely fictional style, despite chronicling the real-life events. Written in a way which helps the reader imagine the scene in a nail-biting fashion, the author has constantly intersected both events and successfully merged the very secretive nature throughout the chapters.

V J Mathews has made a completely different treatment style in 'Untold Gospels' compared to his first English novel 'The Upsurge.' The well-edited book will be an interesting read to those who enjoy themselves in history.