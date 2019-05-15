Home Lifestyle Books

My parents did not encourage me to become a writer: Paulo Coelho

As a young boy, when he told his mother about his aim in life, she referred to his father saying as an engineer, he is a logical and a reasonable man.

Published: 15th May 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Paulo Coelho

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Celebrated author Paulo Coelho says his parents did not encourage him to become a writer as they thought that he would starve to death.

As a young boy, when he told his mother about his aim in life, she referred to his father saying as an engineer, he is a logical and a reasonable man.

In a tweet on Monday, Coelho recalled, "It took me 40 years to write my first book. When I was a child, I was not encouraged to follow the career of a writer because my parents thought that I was going to starve to death." 

Born in 1947, Coelho published his first book 'Hell Archives' in 1982 which did not do well. His first novel was 'The Pilgrimage' (1987).

He came out with his magnum opus 'The Alchemist' in 1988.

Coelho had also mentioned about his youth in a post on his blog a year ago.

"When I was young, my parents sent me to a mental institution three times (1966, 1967 and, 1968). The reasons in my medical files are banal. It was said that I was isolated, hostile and miserable at school. I was not crazy but I was rather just a 17-year-old who really wanted to become a writer," he wrote.

"Because no one understood this, I was locked up for months and fed with tranquilisers. The therapy merely consisted of giving me electroshocks.

I promised to myself that one day I would write about this experience, so young people will understand that we have to fight for our own dreams from a very early stage of our lives," he recalled.

When in 1998, Coelho released his book 'Veronika Decides to Die', a book that was a metaphor of his experience in the lunatic asylum, the press started asking him if he forgave his parents.

"In fact, I did not need to forgive them, because I never blamed them for what happened. From their own point-of-view, they were trying to help me to get the discipline necessary to accomplish my deeds as an adult, and to forget the dreams of a teenager," he wrote in the blog.

Coelho has sold more than 150 million books worldwide.

His work is published in 80 languages and he is one of the most translated authors in the world.

He also has an enormous digital media presence.

'The Alchemist' has been cited as an inspiration by people as diverse as Malala Yousafzai and Pharrell Williams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paulo Coelho The Alchemist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp