Read about the woman who's breaking the mould: Meenakshi Lekhi

It is not often that we see a politician penning a thriller. How did this come about?

Well, thriller is a part of fiction and fiction is a format that reaches a wider audience and makes a better impact than a conventional non-fiction, which mostly ends up on bookshelves as reference works. Moreover, fiction gives you the latitude to be imaginative in unique ways. Hence, I planned a fiction. However, no fiction can be interesting unless it has a strong and thrilling storyline and that’s just when the idea of writing a thriller crossed my mind.

Are any of the characters inspired by real life?

It’s purely a fictional reconstruction of the twists and turns around the seat of political power in Delhi, and carries no resonance with any real people or event. It’s a work of fiction, an exciting thriller that revolves around a conspiracy to assassinate the fictional Prime Minister—Raghav Mohan.

The protagonist—politician named Vedika Khanna—stumbles on the conspiracy and creates her secret team to solve the mystery. In the process she unearths a horrifying international plot. Since the protagonist is a woman politician, people will try to draw inferences. Also, you always draw your creative ideas from the realities around you, and that’s how it is.

Not many thrillers boast a woman protagonist. Was it a conscious decision?

You’ve pointed out an important aspect of this thriller that makes it really unique. It’s a creative manifestation, in a novel way, of the emerging power of women in India. When women are breaking gender stereotypes everywhere, I don’t think readers would be intrigued to find a woman protagonist investigating an assassination trail.



Is the fact that you are a politician, make this a political thriller?

As I mentioned, you always draw your creative ideas from the realities around you, hence politics will certainly find resonance with creative aspects of my life.

Did you ever hit writer’s block while penning this book?

Not really, because I had a well-formed storyline from the beginning to the end and enough clarity on what I needed to portray or how. I was also armed with extensive research on different aspects of the story that prevented from going adrift.



Have you thought of developing a series around Vedika Khanna?

A lot of ideas are brewing inside me at the moment. But as of now, I haven’t particularly thought of any particular Vedika series. I’d take up another creative assignment only if it sufficiently excites me.

How many drafts did the book go through?

Oh, it was just one write-up from the beginning to the end, though I kept tweaking even during and after the final draft. A writer is never fully contended with his or her writing even after the book has been printed.

Why are there so few women thriller writers in India?

Well, at least you have one now. On a more serious note, I believe—though it may sound stereotypical—women are more comfortable with issues of love, marriage and relationships. Thrillers set amid guns and violence, and larger-than-life plots don’t appeal to their creative sense. But there have been some very well-known women thriller writers: Patricia Highsmith, Shirley Jackson and Agatha Christie, for example. Even in India, a few names are cropping up in the action-thriller genre.

Since you are also part of the ruling party, do you think the government should promote setting up public libraries?

Yes, of course. Government both at the central and state levels should build and upgrade libraries. Also, the culture of going to public libraries or reading rooms should be actively promoted.

You are a lawyer, an activist, a Parliamentarian and now, an author. What role do you enjoy the most and why?

It all depends on the subject and the circumstances I am in.

QUICK TAKES

An author you disliked at first but grew into: Bertrand Russell

As a writer, what would you choose as your spirit animal?: Owl—I’ve been worshipping it since the time I took to writing.

Audiobooks, physical books, or e-books?: Physical books, e-books, audiobooks in that order

Do you Google yourself?: No

Your favourite reading nook: My throne in my bedroom

The New Delhi Conspiracy

By: Meenakshi Lekhi

Publisher: HarperCollins

Pages: 304

Price: Rs 299