For the modern, eccentric bookworm

Book bars are modern brags for a thinking man’s home. When their timeless appeal is matched with artful space design vis-à-vis bookshelves and bookends, a statement in creativity is conceived.



Here’s a design capsule from the latest in brand conceptualisations that will have book nerds.

A for Abracadabra



Called Abracadabra, this life-sized bookshelf can house over 50 books. Because it’s a floor piece, little hands can reach the books easily. The best part is that there are no sharp corners or bumps. An eco-friendly laminate has been placed on the product followed by coating it with a paint that has a minimal amount of chemicals. There are more alphabet choices.



Price: Rs 20,000

Into the Wild



This nordic style rhino shape bookshelf speaks volumes about humankind’s love for knowledge and wildlife. Made from the bleach plywood, this beautifully carved bookshelf is available in many colour options such as natural wood, brown, and black. The spacious top and two large shelves indeed acknowledge the worth of precious books, unique manuscripts, and classic movies. It doubles up as a sideboard or coffee table. Customisation is possible in colour and finish.



Price: Rs 45,000

Availability: Casa Exotique, Gurugram

Super Ends



Supergal bookend by Artori Design gives the impression of a super girl holding the books from falling. Made of metal and then painted black, there are is a superhero version too, among others.



Price: Rs1,849

Availability: Artoridesign.com; Amazon.in

Pug Puppy



Animal decor themes are quite the rage now, especially bookends like this two-part puppy. Rugged deer, reindeer, and the horse make other cute variations.



Price: Rs 6,600

Availability: Thedecorkart.com