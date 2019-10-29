Home Lifestyle Books

For the modern, eccentric bookworm

Here’s a design capsule from the latest in brand conceptualisations that will have book nerds.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Animal decor themes are quite the rage now, especially bookends like this two-part puppy.

Animal decor themes are quite the rage now, especially bookends like this two-part puppy.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Book bars are modern brags for a thinking man’s home. When their timeless appeal is matched with artful space design vis-à-vis bookshelves and bookends, a statement in creativity is conceived.

Here’s a design capsule from the latest in brand conceptualisations that will have book nerds.

A for Abracadabra

Called Abracadabra, this life-sized bookshelf can house over 50 books. Because it’s a floor piece, little hands can reach the books easily. The best part is that there are no sharp corners or bumps. An eco-friendly laminate has been placed on the product followed by coating it with a paint that has a minimal amount of chemicals. There are more alphabet choices. 

Price: Rs 20,000
Availability: Boingg.innod in approval. 

Into the Wild 

This nordic style rhino shape bookshelf speaks volumes about humankind’s love for knowledge and wildlife. Made from the bleach plywood, this beautifully carved bookshelf is available in many colour options such as natural wood, brown, and black. The spacious top and two large shelves indeed acknowledge the worth of precious books, unique manuscripts, and classic movies. It doubles up as a sideboard or coffee table. Customisation is possible in colour and finish. 

Price: Rs 45,000 
Availability: Casa Exotique, Gurugram

Super Ends 

Supergal bookend by Artori Design gives the impression of a super girl holding the books from falling. Made of metal and then painted black, there are is a superhero version too, among others.  

Price: Rs1,849
Availability: Artoridesign.com; Amazon.in

Pug Puppy

Animal decor themes are quite the rage now, especially bookends like this two-part puppy. Rugged deer, reindeer, and the horse make other cute variations.  

Price: Rs 6,600
Availability: Thedecorkart.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Book Bars Bookworms
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp