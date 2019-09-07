Home Lifestyle Books

Author, karate practitioner & yogi rolled into one

She dons many hats – writer, poet, yogi and martial arts practitioner; each one being as dear to her as the others.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Author Niharika Gupta

Author Niharika Gupta

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

She dons many hats – writer, poet, yogi and martial arts practitioner; each one being as dear to her as the others.

Noida resident Niharika Gupta is just out with her first writing adventure, Adulting, and is sitting back enjoying the fame that’s come along with it. 

Adulting is about ambitious urban millennials who follow their heart but carry their head along. Gupta, an alumna of Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College worked with a publishing house for a year before following her calling in writing world. To hone her skills, she flew to United Kingdom for a PG in Creative Writing from Bath Spa University, UK. 
Excerpts: 

Why Adulting?

Adulting began as my thesis during my MA in Creative Writing. It is a sum total of my experiences of growing up in Delhi.

Some of these, like body shaming and identity crisis, I’ve seen in people my age. I feel I’ve divided myself into three different people via the characters in the novel. 

Was it a difficult decision to leave your job to become a full-time author?

Rather, it’s a dream come true. But I have sleepless nights too. Backups always had to be in place. This was a calculated risk.
 
Tell us about your favourite writing space and schedule.

My library-cum-game room at home is my favourite place, but I can write anywhere, all I need is a phone or a notebook. No matter where I am I devote first two-three hours of my waking up to writing – this time has zero distractions.  

How do you deal with a writer’s block?

When I’m stuck, I always remember writers like JK Rowling or Joanne Harris and think of what connected me to the magic of writing in the first place.

Another secret trick is standing on my head for a minute. It clears out writing blocks and has serious anti-ageing effects. I also switch to playing pool or go for a walk. At times, I look at tumblr with: #writinginspiration.

Best advice you’ve got?

Just write what seems to you to be true, advised my writing mentor, Fay Weldon, tutor at Bath Spa University. 

You are also a martial arts practitioner and a yogi. How do you manage your time?

It’s a journey about staying connected with the art on a regular basis, be it revising a kata, reading literature by our founder or staying in touch with classmates and teacher.

It helps me get a perspective on life and work when I step into the dojo (room where martial arts are practised). I try to practise yoga every morning and with a teacher, thrice a week if I can. Scheduling my yoga and karate practice, before and after my work day, helps me remain focused. What is trickier is dividing my time between karate and yoga, this is always a tussle. So I give attention to each by turns.

Adulting

By Niharika Gupta
Harper Collins
Pages: 216
Price: Rs 299
Release date: August 25, 2019

Currently reading
Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand, Anansi Boys by Neil Gaiman and The Devourers by Indra Das
Favourite authors
JK Rowling, Anthony Doerr, Joanne Harris and Neil Gaiman
Most underrated book 
Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
Most overrated book 
None. Different books are meant for different readers

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adulting Adulting by Niharika Gupta Niharika Gupta
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp