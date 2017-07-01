In 1990, Dean and Davis Factor, the great-grandsons of makeup legend Max Factor, set up a photography studio in Los Angeles. They named it Smashbox Studios, after the old box cameras that people used to click informal pictures, aka snapshots. Business was good as California’s top lensmen, makeup artists and models/actresses flocked to the studio to create celluloid magic.

As they watched the glam pros at work all day, the Factor genes kicked in, and the brothers decided to get into the game as creators of long-lasting makeup. They elected to make the studio their lab and test market, reasoning that if their products could satisfy the professionals working there under harsh lights for endless hours, they would certainly appeal to people in the real world. In 1996, Smashbox Cosmetics was born.

Today, the brand offers a wide variety of colour cosmetics but, in the early years, Smashbox’s focus was on getting the basics right. Makeup began with the skin as canvas, the Factors believed, and if you didn’t ace your base, you wouldn’t have a workable canvas. With the idea of creating products that both looked flawless and felt great to wear, Smashbox put out airy, photo-finish primers that suited pretty much every skin type and studio-ready foundations that glided on like butter. Once those products clicked and started flying off the shelves, the brothers went on to create lippers, eye shadows, blushers et al.

In India, where Smashbox launched its goodies last fortnight, my top picks are the BB Water; the delicious matte liquid lipsticks that are kiss and drink-proof; the volumizing powder for the brows; a lightweight gel that has you blushing naturally; eyeshadow kits that are drunk on colour, and, of course, the old-gold primer and foundation. (I’m also hooked onto an instamatte product that changes creamy lipsticks to matte and the contouring and highlighting pencils that can be used even by make-up newbies, but that’s another story). Prices are higher than Indian brands like Lakme and Colorbar, but lower than Bobbi Brown and Estee Lauder. The products are available at Sephora stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurgaon, and will soon launch in Bengaluru and Chennai too.

PHOTO FINISH PRIMER

Developed to help makeup look better and last longer, the primer gel both smoothes skin and blurs flaws. There are variants for specific needs such as pore minimizing, colour correcting and blemish control. Costs Rs 3,100

O-glow cheek colour

The lightweight gel uses intuitive technology that reacts to each individual’s skin and transforms into the colour of the user’s natural blush. Contains goji berry-C complex, ginkgo biloba and pomegranate seed.

Costs Rs 2,300

ALWAYS ON MATTE LIQUID LIPSTICK

Water-resistant liquid lipstick, in 20 hues, with an advanced polymer technology that makes it stay put for up to 8 hours. Eat, drink and kiss all you want.

Costs Rs 2,050

Eyeshadow palette

A mix of six colours and two base shades. The silky, one-swipe formula delivers intense pigment payoff. Available in six combinations, including metallic and smoky.

Costs Rs 2,550

Brow shaping powder

The volumizing powder comes in a neat bottle with a precision applicator that evenly dispenses the ultra-fine loose powder across sparse areas, mimicking real hair growth. Available in four shades. Costs Rs 2,000

BB Water

Forget your BB creams. This watery product with SPF30 is ultra-hydrating and oil-free, and blends into the skin in a jiffy. The Photoset Polymers in it ensure that it lasts long. Available in eight India-friendly skin tones.

Costs Rs 3,300