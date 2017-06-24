The growth trajectory from a toddler to an adult is not an easy one. However, some are born with unique talents and begin giving the world a glimpse of it in their early years.

Shantanu Sharma

One such individual with an uncanny illustration skill is Shantanu Sharma, 17. What began as simple scribbling to express his untapped emotions, inner turmoils and experiences at the age of 13, has now earned him fame in the world of illustrations with companies and poets collaborating with him to make unique visuals.

“I’ve been drawing for as long I can remember. I was never a vocal person. Often asked to speak, I failed to express feelings in words. That’s where my art came to rescue,” says Shantanu, who just completed his schooling and desires to do a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York.

Shantanu also puts up his work on cupick.com as phone covers, laptop covers, posters, etc for sale. “I also work as a freelance artist for a Bengaluru-based company called Lokait. They use my designs to produce their custom shoes. It’s always heartwarming to see someone wearing my art on their feet.”

Shantanu, who dreams of designing album covers for musicians or illustrating a cover for The New Yorker, as a kid, “drew inspiration from Calvin and Hobbes creator Bill Watterson; Marvel comic artist Joe Quesada, Star Wars creator George Lucas.”