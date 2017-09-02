Bvlgari Serpenti Incantati

Bvlgari’s most-beloved motif has become its creative symbol: the serpent. The company has been producing its Serpenti jewellery and watches since the 30s, but its latest iteration of women’s timepieces is the first to actually feature a serpent winding itself around the dial. It’s haute joaillerie at its finest, with a rose gold case and 116 pavé diamonds set along the length of the snake and ringing the tourbillon dial. The satin strap has another 20 diamonds to finish things off. Price: Rs 25,56,180.

Rolex Pearlmaster 29

The Pearlmaster is Rolex’s crowning jewellery watch. This Everose Gold model was created in patented,

18-carat pink gold alloy and features a beautiful chocolate dial. The unique face boasts hour markers fashioned from 18-carat gold and a bezel set with diamonds. The luxury timepiece is also a certified Swiss chronometer and equipped with the Rolex calibre 2235, which is a self-winding, mechanical movement. Price on request.

Lange & Söhne Little Lange 1 Moon Phase

The Little Lange 1 Moon Phase watch by A Lange & Söhne is 1.7 mm smaller than the original. This newer version also presents itself with a guilloched, argenté-coloured dial within a 36.8 mm pink-gold case. The busy yet uncluttered face features a range of functions and displays including those for hours, minutes, small seconds with stop seconds, date, moon phase. Price: Rs 28,35,424 onwards.

Versace Palazzo Empire Watch

A pillar of luxury Italian fashion since 1978, Versace is celebrated for their glamorous details and impeccable craftsmanship. Featured here as the centerpiece of the label’s Palazzo Empire watch, the Greek-inspired Medusa head motif is an instantly recognisable house code, paying homage to the label’s heritage. The timepiece also features leather bands, a sapphire glass face and gold-tone stainless steel frame. Price: Rs 89,146.

Patek Nautilus 7010/1R-011

While the watch features a glamorous design, its aesthetics are far from ostentatious. The stylish rose gold timepiece possesses a 32 mm case set with 46 diamonds. Silvery opaline makes up the dial and the hour markers boast applied gold and a luminescent coating. When it comes to functionality, a quartz movement and 60 m water resistance ensure correct time and durability for this watch. Price: Rs 28,30,969.

Tissot T-Wave

Inspired by the way “a silk ribbon swirls in the wind”, the dial of the Tissot T-Wav houses refined details like skeletonised leaf hands, a teardrop index at 12 o’ clock set with white or black mother-of-pearl. The watch is powered by a quartz movement and is equipped with a battery end-of-life indicator. It will be available in two variants; a polished satin and a mother-of-pearl dial. Price yet to be disclosed.