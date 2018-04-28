Fragrant flyer

By Express News Service

Now, here’s a first. Airline company Virgin Atlantic has collaborated with noted British scent designer and candle chandler, Rachel Vosper, to design a bespoke scent to elevate customer experience—on the ground and in the air. The unique fragrance, that embodies warm and exotic notes inspired by the airline’s top destinations, will be present at various points throughout the Virgin Atlantic experience, such as check-in, airport gates, clubhouses and boarding cabins.

Called AIR, this fragrance uses the finest ingredients to take customers on a sensory tour around the world. With notes of lemon, rose, vanilla, and essential oils such as lavender and eucalyptus, it captures the four continents of Virgin Atlantic’s most popular routes. Down on the ground, customers will have the chance to enjoy this fragrance at home through AIR’s luxurious candle version.

Discussing the airline’s decision to introduce a signature scent, Daniel Kerzner, vice-president, customer experience at Virgin Atlantic, says, “We’re committed to creating differentiated experiences that form memories of a lifetime for our customers. Now, we’re taking the Virgin Atlantic experience to the next level with the creation of a bespoke scent that customers can experience throughout their travel experience, and also purchase to enjoy at home.”

On AIR, Rachel Vosper says, “Some of our fondest memories are of holiday adventures; and so I carefully selected some of the finest ingredients that one would take on a journey. I designed this scent using traditional methods at my Belgravia boutique in order to maximise the longevity, so that the happy holiday feeling can stay with you for longer.’’AIR is available at Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses and on-board duty free.