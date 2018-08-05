Home Lifestyle Fashion

Glitter and glam

Minawala’s wedding collection for millennial brides is a true amalgamation of heritage and modernity.

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

Looking for something to stand out in on your wedding day? Check out the jewellery brand Minawala’s wedding collection for millennial brides. Titled Sparkling Grandeur, each of the necklace and earring sets, cuffs, bracelets, cocktail rings, engagement rings and chandelier earrings, is inspired by global trends and celebrates the choices of a modern bride in the digital era.

“A bride-to-be who loves a traditional look can opt for our uncut diamond chokers and ensembles. For the modern bride, we have an assortment of fancy cut and coloured diamonds that are cocktail pieces,” says Shehzad Zaveri, creative director, Minawala.

Encased in 18-carat white and pink gold and adorned with diamonds and coloured diamonds, the assortment of jewellery pieces—Avalanche, Layla, Menaka, Miraas, Laxmi, Afsana—is a reinstatement of beauty and style. The lightweight and chequered jewellery sets are inspired by various classic motifs like circles, squares and triangles to create an elegant and contemporary collection to complement the modern bride.

Calling it a true amalgamation of heritage and modernity, Zaveri who has designed the entire collection, adds, “The pieces in this collection go very well with modern designer lehengas and gowns for the new-age bride. She can identify with the styles and match the look of her dreams.” The collection is a combination of age-old skills with concurrent techniques. “It is meticulously rendered with great finesse. The artistic creation is embedded with intricately sourced diamonds, coloured gemstones and fine nuances. The whole process of getting the jewellery sketch to life is carefully done ensuring use of only the best technology,” says Zaveri.

The response has been encouraging, and Zaveri credits it on design, art, time-tested techniques and specially designed experiences that went into crafting every piece. “Wedding jewellery is something that does not follow the seasonal route of sales. Weddings keep happening in our country through the year. Brides and their families start purchasing jewellery right from the start and thus keep building on the trousseau until the special day,” he explains. Sets belonging in this collection start from Rs7,00,000 onwards and are available at the brand’s stores across Mumbai and Bengaluru.

