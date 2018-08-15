Do Independence Day right with fusion styles

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Aim is to make Andhra one of top three states in country by 2022: CM Chandrababu Naidu
J-K: Jawan injured as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri
Draft policy expects e-commerce platforms, search engines to store data locally
Madhya Pradesh role model in dealing with rape cases of minors: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Gujarat government committed to tackle water scarcity by 2050: Vijay Rupani
Independence Day: 2 ITBP jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh