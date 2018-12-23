Home Lifestyle Fashion

Six fashion options for men for New Year party

Choose a knitted sweater with a Fair Isle print that will match with the rest of your wardrobe.

Published: 23rd December 2018 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Dress

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Whether you are having drinks with your friends and family or with your work colleagues, its important to dress up well for the New Year party.

Ritika Taneja, Head, Category Management at ShopClues, has some styling tips for men:

Themed party: Choose a knitted sweater with a Fair Isle print that will match with the rest of your wardrobe. A textured jumper in a red mix can be worn at the party to enhance your look.

Keep things smart below with a pair of dark blue denim which will help tone down the bold colours of the jumper and complete the look with a pair of brown or tan leather boots for the New Year party.

Casual pub drinks: In most cases dressing up for a pub scene is not required, but for the New Year party, it's worth putting a little extra effort. The cold weather allows for plenty of layering opportunities. You can wear your overshirts and chunky knits under stylish coats or blazers.

Keep things tonal and try out a roll neck under an overcoat and combine it with a denim and a pair of rubber-soled boots for a rugged take on casual dressing. For the final touch, wrap the patterned scarf in grey or black tone to complement the coat, and loosely wrap around the neck.

Night out: You will be freezing outside yet sweating inside if you overdo it, so correct layering is an essential while you dress up for a cold winter night. Leave the big coats behind and opt for bomber jacket instead which is more compact yet equally comfortable. For the middle layer, go for a deep red or a burgundy shirt worn untucked over a slim pair of black jeans.

Salesh Grover, Business Head, OSL Luxury Collections Pvt Ltd - Corneliani, has some more suggestions:

Office party: Try to opt for suits which are less formal; lapels are slimmer. Pair your blazer with a crew neck T-Shirt and a navy blue jeans or narrow trousers. Here, instead of formal footwear you can choose a pair of white sneakers to complete your look. A kind of semi-formal vibe is perfect for office parties.

Black tie event: A black tuxedo is all what you need. Well-groomed hair and a perfectly tied bow tie. For a more classic appeal, go for midnight blue tuxedo. Alternatively, a velvet dinner jacket is worthy of all substitutes.

Corporate party: Give classic black suit a break, instead opt for patterned dinner jackets. A turtleneck is a best alternative to standard white shirt and tie. You may wear it with trousers or can pair it up with a blazer, it goes intricately well with plaided suits. In fact, corduroy suits are perfect for corporate evenings and can be paired with a basic tee or swiss roll necks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Year party New Year party fashion tips Fashion tips for men

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp