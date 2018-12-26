Fashion in 2019: Individuality to take centrestage

Amit Aggarwal By

2018 was the year of new-age saris. But with Indian couture shifting from traditional to more contemporary aesthetics and being more open to experimental designs, our new-age saris have become popular for innovative textiles, unconventional structure and patterns, and inventive embellishments.

Individuality is going to be the trend at the forefront of fashion in 2019 with so many barriers being broken in the previous year.

The dos and don’ts that were being vigorously promoted are fading away. People are more comfortable in their skin today than ever before, showing confidence in their choice of clothing because individuality comes with a sense of independence. A decade ago, brides conformed to traditional norms and the ideal look of a traditional bride. But India is moving ahead and bridal fashion is evolving immensely. Today modern Indian brides who are strong and independent women are bold in their choices and are ready to take risks in bridal fashion.

The brides of today who have been exposed to both modern and traditional lifestyles choose to express themselves freely in their own voice. It is about them being comfortable in their own skin and wearing their dream wedding attire on their special day.

Unconventional colours like emerald, sapphire, rose gold and plums are really coming into the frontier in bridal wear. Modern brides are leaning towards silhouettes that have morphed western and Indian aesthetics, using experimental textiles and adding details with ruffles or metallic embellishments for a sense of individuality. Experimenting with different silhouettes where a drape or structure is not regimented and bringing both traditional and contemporary aesthetics together allows us to create a unique look.

The future of Indian couture is definitely not just limited to bridal. I feel that couture in the modern language is opening a lot of doors, especially with the younger generation setting up different possibilities to wear something unique. 2019 will be an open space for fashion, an amalgamation of trends from any era and new styles to follow.

(The author is a fashion designer)