Give a colourful twist to your winter wardrobe

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Winter has finally arrived and for most people, this means layering up in all blacks or greys and hibernating till the season is over. While there is nothing wrong with these colours, one can also experiment with different hues to add freshness to this gloomy winter.

Neelanjan Sil, Head of Design at Blackberrys Casuale and Kamakshi Kaul, VP Design Head, Max Fashion bring you some amazing tips to incorporate colours in your otherwise monochrome winter wardrobe.

* Statement coats and blazers in bright hues: Statement coats are one of the biggest winter trends. Opt for a statement coat in a bold colour that not only brightens your wardrobe but also keeps you warm. While traditionally blazers do fall under the formal category, they look great for casual looks too. Throw a bright colour blazer over a simple outfit to give an instant boost to your outfit. With temperatures decreasing, you can choose from seasonal fabrics wool and tweed to keep you warm.

* Solid knits: Solid colour knitted pullovers worn under a blazer or over a shirt look great. They are lightweight and warm and the colour options are ample. Amplify your winter look with a coloured knitted quirky sweater. Wear them with track pants and loafers for a full-on lazy-weekend look or pair it one with more sophisticated items to balance things out. Stick to basic colours and let your outfit make the statement. Add bold colour zipper jackets in your wardrobe they look great for both party and casual looks.

* Splash colours with accessories: Brighten your mood and outfit by adding a splash of colour to your winter wardrobe. Accessories your dark outfits with bright colour scarves, hats and gloves to make your outfit pop. Even if you like wearing all black clothes colourful accessories can surely give a spring update to your winter wardrobe.

* Say hello to winter sun with striking shades: Sunglasses in striking shades are definitely in this season. Make a chic statement with shades in brighter shades like blueberry or orange (if you can pull it off). Although, make sure you choose a frame that is in proportion to your face.

* Experiment with bold pants to give effortless spring update to your outfit: Punch up your attire by slim cut well-tailored bright colour trousers. The bold colour will instantly amp up your outfit and will help you grab those extra eyeballs. Pair it muted with a nice neutral colour to offset the brightness.