NEW DELHI: Ladies, soon you will be able to buy your lingerie on-the-go as the national capital is all set to get its first ever innerwear vending machine.

A Mumbai-based brand will be bringing the concept to Indira Gandhi International Airport later in the month.

The idea behind the concept is to promote lingerie shopping to the public. To beat the taboo of buying lingerie in public, the vending machine will provide pre-packed lingerie in multiple styles and sizes.

Incidentally, this is not India’s first lingerie vending machine. India got its first lingerie vending machine in Mumbai at VAMA Departmental Store from the same luxury brand, The Lingerie Shop.