NEW DELHI: Veteran fashion designer Manish Arora celebrated a decade of showcasing at Paris Fashion Week with a retrospective installation of all his favourite garments from the shows across the 20 seasons.



Known for his vibrant, colourful and artistic creations, Arora on Sunday unveiled his new creative studio at Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur, considered the capital's oasis for the arts.



"I am honoured to have been a part of the prestigious Paris Fashion Week as the only Indian designer showcasing since the last 10 years. The platform is an important one as it has given me the opportunity to represent India in its pure vibrancy," Arora said in a statement.



In his presence at Paris Fashion Week, Arora has presented his unique technicolor vision to the fashion world to helming Paco Rabanne. He has been fusing traditional Indian craftsmanship with innovative modern constructs and fits.



His brand manifests itself in luxury lifestyle as a fusion of textile detail, eye-catching embellishments and a love for all things colour with a contemporary twist.



On his new creative design studio, Arora said: "The space will be my design studio, epitomising happiness, joy, and glorious celebrations, illustrating what makes life truly beautiful."



After cementing his space in the European fashion scene, the designer is now looking east to expand his eponymous label. He has strong sales in China, and opened two stores in Shanghai and Suzhou in December 2017, with plans to open three more this year.