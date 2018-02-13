KOCHI: For some of us, February 14 is a day to celebrate romance. For others, it’s a day to drink and forget about the person who didn’t text/call back. For the rest, however, it’s simply a Wednesday. Whether you’re celebrating a recent engagement, staying in for a homemade meal, or dumping his linen shirts out of your balcony, our columnist SAUMYA CHAWLA has got your wardrobe needs covered. Don’t forget to tag us in all your photos, and Happy Valentine’s Day!

On dinner dates

So you and your sweetheart are going for a cliché candle-lit romantic dinner date, and your hands are itching towards that little red dress. STOP! Our panel strongly agrees that you should break away from the cliché V-Day colours. “Wearing red is so passé! I’d prefer deep burgundies for an evening event,” opines ace designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan. If there was ever a time to wear cranberry and jewel tones, Valentine’s Day would be it. Think about sparkly sequins, and lots of lace.

Lingerie lovers

We are still not completely over wearing lingerie as ‘outerwear’, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to slip into that slinky satin! Bonus points if it has some lace. Think Sex and the City meets Chrissy Teigen. Pair it with a simple strand of pearls and kitten heels. Watch them jaws drop!

On boycotting

Yes, we know. Love is beautiful, angels play the harp and sing to the skies each time you see your partner. But sometimes, love sucks, it hurts, and sometimes it bleeds too! We understand your need to go out and drink yourself stupid because it is mid-week and well, you’re boycotting the hallmark holiday! Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Channel your inner Lana Del Rey and send a (strong) message with boots, a bomber jacket and accents of leather. Pair it up with a classic Galaad clutch, and you’re ready to go!

On a night in

Maybe you and your boo want to avoid the crowds and cozy up indoors with a delicious home cooked meal. While this sounds like an A+ plan, we beg you to ditch the denims! You’re at home and there is no need to (secretly) unbutton your pants to let your food baby breathe. And no, this does not mean you put on the ratty old PJs you wear each time he has ever stayed over. Wear a cozy jumpsuit, or perhaps a cashmere sweater as soft as butter. Bring out the overalls, and thank us later!

Makeup quickies

Lipstick to last through all the make-out sessions: Kat Von D

Go-to palette: Huda Beauty Dessert Dusk – One burgundy smokey eye to go, please!

Favourite setting spray? Smashbox Photo Finish Water

Spoil yourself with: Glossier Haloscope Highlighters and unlimited mani/pedis.

Spoil your man with: Sterling Silver Cufflinks & artisinal coffee

On adventure sports

You’re just in luck if you like romance on the wild side— with a healthy dose of adrenaline. City-based fashion designer and stylist Prajanya Anand shares her secret: “Slip into a pair of Decathlon tights. The reflector highlights make your legs look stunning and accentuate all the curves in the right places.” Pair this with a fun sports bra and an oversized mesh tee, and you’re ready — CE approves!