Chanderi dresses, customised jutis: Summer wedding style

By IANS

NEW DELHI: For a summer wedding, you needs to be light and bright with the appropriate fabrics in play. Opt for minimalistic embellishments and soft Maheshwari and Chanderi fabric for your attires, suggest experts.

Designer Sweety Arora, and Renu Rana, Founder at Sihali Jageer, have listed what to wear under the sun, literally.

During Summer, go with cool fabrics suited to a sizzling day. Think feather-light hand woven silks, fluid modal and cottons.

A flowy dress from the traditional Maheshwari cottons and matching Coimbatore cotton silks with Chinese collar will add the extra glam to your look. You can also try Tangail fabrics beautiful cape tops with ikkat pants that look extremely trendy.

Colours like pink, blue, yellow exude charm and tenderness. So, go for delicate pastels, soft maheshwari and Chanderi with a hint of metal, with gold and silver jamdani hand embroidery and booties. It is a perfect synthesis of traditional fabrics for contemporary needs and style.

To create an ethnic look, pair chanderi kurta and silver pajama with heavy Dhakai jamdani dupatta. You can also add an angrakha jamdani wrapround kurta over it for a dramatic twist.

For a beautiful fusion of traditional and contemporary look, the clothes must blend different styles from various parts of the country -- from Rajput to Afghani traditions to our own Indian heritage, thus creating looks which are classy, glamorous and reflect one's signature style and love of colour. This mixture of different influences only helps in creating unique designs, clean cuts and modern style.