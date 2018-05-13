Flight of fancy

Home Lifestyle Fashion

A magnificent work of art and a technical challenge of great complexity, this limited edition piece is the work of master sculptor, Francisco Polope.

When it comes to premium porcelain, look no further than Lladro. The Spanish brand’s latest limited edition piece —-Winged Fantasy—takes craftsmanship to a whole new level. A magnificent work of art and a technical challenge of great complexity, this limited edition piece is the work of master sculptor, Francisco Polope.

Inspired by Greek mythology, the rich jewels and clothing suggest the figure is a goddess. The wings springing from her open arms represent freedom and the movement of dance.

There is an interesting matte finish with high-gloss touches throughout the sculpture, and a mother-of-pearl effect on the necklace. On the wings, glazes in several tones, some with a metallic finish, and gold lustre contribute to the solemnity inspired by the figure and evoke the plumage of a peacock.

Three years in development, it took over 70 man-hours to paint, split among three people. The challenge of this creation was to maintain the balance and pose of the wings and ensure they did not shrink in firing.
The Limited Series, available only to 250 people worldwide, measures 20.87 x 40.94 inches and comes at a cost of Rs 14,70,040.

