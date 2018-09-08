Home Lifestyle Fashion

Burberry, Armani, Calvin Klein to go fur-free for first time at London Fashion Week

Popular garment brand Burberry announced that it will stop using fur based products in its collection.

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: London Fashion Week to go fur-free this year for the first time!

The British Fashion Council (BFC) on Friday issued a directive asking garment brands, participating in all upcoming London Fashion week shows should stop using fur based products in their respective collections.

The new rule will go into immediate effect from September onwards, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

BFC issued the directive after a survey of London Fashion Week designers - including Mary Katrantzou, Delpozo, and Burberry, participating in this year's schedule.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, BFC in a recently released statement said, the "survey results reflect a cultural change based on ideals and choices made by designer businesses, international brands as well as consumer sentiment but also encouraged by the stance of multi-brand stores who are moving away from selling fur."

Popular garment brand Burberry announced that it will stop using fur based products in its collection. World famous brands like Armani and Calvin Klein have also vowed to go fur-free from 2018.

