Get festive look right with silver oxidised jewellery

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited festive season is just around the corner and no celebration is complete without the ethnic silver oxidised look.

It is versatile, unique and can be worn with western and Indian wear.

Jagrati Shringi, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Voylla, has a few tips:

The pretty one: Pair a statement ear-cuff with a striking pendant necklace and a plain kurta.

Pair a statement ear-cuff with a striking pendant necklace and a plain kurta. Pom-pom power: If you are planning to add a dash of youthful magic to your jewellery collection, pom-poms are your go-to accessory. The 'pom-poms on jewellery' trend is fast catching up with trendy fashionistas.

Shweta Kumar Bembey, Head Beauty Boutique Category at AVON, also has some suggestions: