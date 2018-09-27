Get festive look right with silver oxidised jewellery

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited festive season is just around the corner and no celebration is complete without the ethnic silver oxidised look.
It is versatile, unique and can be worn with western and Indian wear.
Jagrati Shringi, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Voylla, has a few tips:
- The pretty one: Pair a statement ear-cuff with a striking pendant necklace and a plain kurta.
- Pom-pom power: If you are planning to add a dash of youthful magic to your jewellery collection, pom-poms are your go-to accessory. The 'pom-poms on jewellery' trend is fast catching up with trendy fashionistas.
Shweta Kumar Bembey, Head Beauty Boutique Category at AVON, also has some suggestions:
- Statement piece: Want to leave a lasting impression at your festive, office or family functions? All you need to do is pair up your outfit with a statement neckpiece and you're good to go. Jazz up this look further by letting your gorgeous hair open.
- Bohemian beauty: If you are looking to nail the boho chic trend, this multi-layered piece is a definite must-have for you. Wear it for a fun evening out or for festivities and be the centre of attention.