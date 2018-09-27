Home Lifestyle Fashion

Get festive look right with silver oxidised jewellery

Oxidised silver jewellery is versatile, unique and can be worn with western and Indian wear.

Published: 27th September 2018 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited festive season is just around the corner and no celebration is complete without the ethnic silver oxidised look.

Jagrati Shringi, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Voylla, has a few tips:

  • The pretty one: Pair a statement ear-cuff with a striking pendant necklace and a plain kurta.
  • Pom-pom power: If you are planning to add a dash of youthful magic to your jewellery collection, pom-poms are your go-to accessory. The 'pom-poms on jewellery' trend is fast catching up with trendy fashionistas.

Shweta Kumar Bembey, Head Beauty Boutique Category at AVON, also has some suggestions:

  • Statement piece: Want to leave a lasting impression at your festive, office or family functions? All you need to do is pair up your outfit with a statement neckpiece and you're good to go. Jazz up this look further by letting your gorgeous hair open.
  • Bohemian beauty: If you are looking to nail the boho chic trend, this multi-layered piece is a definite must-have for you. Wear it for a fun evening out or for festivities and be the centre of attention.
