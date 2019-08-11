Crowning glory

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

In 2015, Priyanka Sanghi launched Hair Drama Co, a brand specialising in hair fashion products and services. Looking to create a niche and nonconventional brand, which could benefit from a long tail effect, this young entrepreneur realised there was a gap in the hair fashion market. The hair accessories available targeted mainly kids, there were hardly any good quality and affordable products made for adults. Her brand, Hair Drama Co, aims to fill the lacunae.

“The feedback has been amazing. We take our customer feedback seriously as it helps us to go back to the drawing board and create a product more suitable to a certain segment. For example, when we get feedback for products by someone with curly hair, the new product we create would be more specific for curly hair,” says Priyanka. According to her, hair turbans are a big thing this season, thanks to their sheer versatility.

Conceptualised in London by designers who specialise in hair jewellery, the designs artfully incorporate a range of materials and fabrics such as crystals, metal, chains, leather, lace, velvet and satin. Thorough product engineering and research ensures that each product defines perfection in both quality and comfort.

Hair Drama Co’s flair with technology has helped them launch their latest collection as an experimental 3D printing to give a perfect blend of intricate art and technology. The products are available at hairdramacompany.com and popular fashion e-commerce sites.