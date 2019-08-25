Complicated elegance

Home Lifestyle Fashion

Watchmaker Frederique Constant has released a limited edition of its most complex timepiece yet.

Express News Service

Swiss manufacturer Frederique Constant is celebrating the opening of its new manufacturing unit in the watchmaking hub of Plan-les-Ouates in Geneva, by releasing a high complication timepiece—the Frederique Constant Perpetual Calendar Tourbillon Manufacture.

The brand’s most complex watch to date, it is essentially a combination of the brand’s other two most complicated timepieces, the Perpetual Calendar and the Manufacture Tourbillon.

But the 18-carat rose gold version with a skeleton dial, featured here, is limited to just 30 pieces worldwide, so if you’re one of the few people who can get their hands on it, you can certainly call yourself lucky.

The model is presented in a substantial 42mm diameter 3-part case. It comes with a see-through case back to let one admire the delicate Perlage & Côtes de Geneve decorations.

The prominent case features a wide, stepped bezel and an onion crown. The open-worked dial is silver-coloured with navy blue sub-dials and outer ring.

The watch is complete with the gold case mounted on a suave, navy-blue alligator strap.

The Perpetual Calendar complication also displays the day, date and month, and requires even less adjustment than an annual calendar.

This complication not only acknowledges the number of days in each month, but it also displays the year and will automatically adjust itself for the leap year.

Once adjusted, it will take into account the months with 30 and 31 days, the 28 days of February and also the leap year cycle with the return of February 29 every four years.

Priced at Rs 25,19,500, the watch is available in India through Ethos Watch Boutique, among other
select outlets.

