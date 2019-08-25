Home Lifestyle Fashion

Green a key colour in interior designing, says this Kolkata desginer

Move over lime, forest, emerald and olive, sage is the green the decor world is going gaga over.

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

Global designers and bloggers have been raving about this particular shade all year, and it’s time we too sat up and took notice.

A cool earth tone with hints of silvery grey, sage is experiencing something of a resurgence as more and more interiors embrace all things soothing and nature-inspired.

And because its tones are so natural and earthy, the shade is fast replacing grey and beige as the new neutral.

Kolkata designer, Devika Batra of BattyDecor explains, “As the interest in health and wellness within the living space increases, green is emerging as a key colour in interior design. The indoor plant movement continues to gain momentum, and what better colour to complement foliage than a soothing, soft sage? It’s the perfect hue to bring the outdoors in as its colour mimics nature and brings to mind the countryside, fresh air and healthy vibes.”

Where can you use sage green? Lots of places, say designers.

It works well in both casual or formal living areas, and even unexpected spots, such as shelving or inside a cabinet or bookshelf.

In living rooms, you can paint all the walls in this shade and it won’t look at all overpowering.

Similarly, in kitchens, sage green cabinets are having a huge moment.

In a bedroom, it creates a calming feel. You can use it as a contrasting wall behind a headboard, if you don’t want the full room in green.

The best thing about it is that the shade works equally well in adult as well as children’s rooms.

Which colour goes best with sage? Batra suggests pairing it with powder pink, deep burgundies and plums as well as mustard and terracotta tones. “It also looks good with accents of rust and gold.”

Incidentally, paint is not the only way to bring sage green into a room. You can also introduce it through furniture, soft furnishings and accessories—think sage green cabinet or chair or sofa, a medley of ceramics or bed linen.

