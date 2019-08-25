The super six designers chosen to showcase their work at Lakme Fashion Week

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

The Gen Next programme at the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), started in 2005, has helped tap into the potential of India’s young designers.

Kallol Dutta, Masaba Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve and more, have emerged to become the stars that they are today.

This year, too, India’s biggest fashion platform received over 400 applications from across the country for the 28th batch.

Of this, six handpicked designers presented their creations at the ongoing Winter/Festive ’19 edition. Let’s zoom in on this year’s chosen six.

Stanzin Palmo, 26

Label: Zilzom

Ladakh

A graduate in design from NIFT, Delhi, Stanzin has an experience of working with Rara Avis by Sonal Verma, Looms of Ladakh and Supreme Overseas.

Her design focuses on weaves, work of artisans and unexplored techniques of Ladakh. “I feel blessed to be a part of this prestigious platform. It will give me the right exposure,” says the designer, who believes that fashion is timeless.

Little wonder then that she swears by the way American interior designer and fashion icon, Iris Apfel, carries herself at 97.

“Her style is an art in itself,” smiles Stanzin, and counts Falguni Shane Peacock and Prabal Gurung among her favourite designers.

Gaurav, 30

Label: Anatomy

Ghazipur, up

A design graduate from NIFT, Kolkata, Gaurav has worked as an assistant with Gaurav Gupta, Ekru by Ekta and Ruchira and Mandira Wirk.

His collection is inspired by the shape, texture and feel of a banana leaf, using handwoven khadi. “Showcasing as a part of Gen Next will help my label get a wider platform,” says the designer, who considers Victoria Beckham his fashion icon.

“From her little Gucci dresses during her Spice Girl days to her gravity-defying silhouettes, not to forget her successful clothing empire, style has always been synonymous with Victoria Beckham,” he says.

Sahib Bhatia, 28

Label: Amaaré

Delhi

Armed with a management degree from the University of Manchester, Sahib worked as an assistant designer with Rina Dhaka.

His collection uses surface development techniques with cotton and wool blends.

“I’m very excited to be a part this great opportunity and am looking forward to be able to make the most of it,” says the designer who considers Yohji Yamamoto—the fashion designer celebrated the world over for his edgy cuts merged with Japanese aesthetics—his favourite designer. “Fashion, after all, is all about expression,” he says.

Manjushree Saikia, 24

Label: Ura Maku

Mumbai

Manjushree has a Bachelor’s in Design from NIFT, Mumbai, and has worked as a freelance designer and stylist.

Her collection ‘Down to Reality’ explores timeless silhouettes and impression of handmade textiles, honouring efforts made by the artisans using fabrics such as mulberry, eri, muga silk, organic cotton and Chanderi tissue.

“This is a great platform and I am expecting to learn more from this journey,” says Manjushree, who believes in the mantra: “Fashion is like eating, you shouldn’t stick to the same menu.”

Akanksha Aggarwal, 29

Label: Noié Noéi

Delhi

This graduate from the New School of Design, New York, has worked as a CAD print designer with Lisa International Eminent Sportswear and as an assistant designer with Rebecca Minkoff.

Akanksha’s premier collection epitomises self-empowering women and the pieces display edgy silhouettes and conscious fabrications created with a zero-waste approach.

“It is the best platform for emerging designers. I expect to learn, create and grow.” Maria Grazia Chiuri, the first woman artistic director of Dior, is her favourite designer.

Ankita Srivastava, 30

Label: Little Things Studio

Delhi

A textile design graduate from NIFT, Delhi, Ankita has worked as a freelance textile designer with Aneeth Arora of Pero and Nalli Silk Saris. Her collection boasts of prints inspired by the 20th-century French artist, Henri Matisse.

“This is going to be a life-changing ride. With a platform this big, I’m definitely aiming to reach the right audience,” she exults. A great admirer of actors Anne Hathway and Emma Watson, Ankita says, “It’s not just their style but who they are as persons.”